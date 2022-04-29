April 29 Bless Your Heart

If Musk bought Twitter to restore free speech, I wish he would buy MTV and VH1 to restore videos, bring back history on the History Channel, put the arts back in Arts & Entertainment (A&E), and put the learning back on The Learning Channel. BYH.

Would you people please quit using the word “Homeland” to refer to America? Please? Popularized by Bush Jr., the word brings to mind how Russia and Nazi Germany referred to their countries as ‘’Motherland” and “Fatherland,” respectively. Why even go there? BYH.

Bless your heart to those who think God was taken out of schools. If your god was taken out of school, your god is not God. My God is everywhere present, and there is nothing anyone or anything can do about that.

Bless the heart of the blinded person who thinks that Joe Biden is not responsible for high gas prices. The first thing he did was shut down the pipeline. Next he and his cronies stopped domestic drilling and fracking. He single-handedly took us from being the world’s largest fuel producer to begging countries that hate us for fuel. It is obvious that many people have drank the Kool-aid.

BYHs. Why do you oppose the Florida Parental Rights bill? Gee wiz, Democrats, why are you so interested in teaching Pre K-third-graders about sex, especially deviant sex?

Wow. Gas prices are down more than 50 cents per gallon since last month. Thanks Joe!

Bless your heart to all the incumbents at City Hall. I’m voting against every single one in this and every election until the stoplight scameras are gone, because what else is there to vote about?

BTH of the logic-challenged folks that somehow believe that Joe Biden is responsible for gas prices rising sharply in all countries, not just the U.S., but that he also somehow “stole” the election from Donald Trump but not from all the other Republicans who won their elections. Sad.

Hey Ted Budd, it is hard to support anyone when we don’t know what you stand for. I guess you will stay in the basement until the election is over.

Bless their heart, some people use the word “woke” as if it is supposed to be an insult, but mostly because they can’t spell the words “empathetic,” “educated” or “enlightened.”

BOH. Democrats now want to cancel student debt. I paid for my college education through hard work and loans which I paid off. If you incur the debt then man up and pay them off. Biden suspended payments for the last two years and now they are thinking of canceling them. Another way to buy votes just before the election. Surely debt holders wouldn’t sell their souls for forgiveness. Don’t hold your breath.

