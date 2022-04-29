Sandy Area Chamber prepares for return of summer fun event

Music Fair and Feast scheduled to take over Sandy's Centennial Plaza July 7-9.

With the return of in-person events comes the return of longtime Sandy Area Chamber of Commerce summer fundraiser the Sandy Music Fair and Feast.

From Thursday, July 7, through Saturday, July 9, chamber staff and volunteers will turn Centennial Plaza into a destination for live music, food, drinks and family fun.

This event helps raise the majority of the funds the chamber needs to operate and also serve the community throughout the year.

There won't be a cook-off or bake-off this year, but Ria's Bar is sponsoring and helping to run a free family bingo game on Saturday, and US World Class Taekwondo will offer kids activities that day.

Chamber Executive Director Khrys Jones said they offered bingo for last year's End of Summer event, which was to make up for the lack of the chamber's usual affair in Centennial Plaza , and "it was such a big hit."

"It was a nice, fun break," Jones said.

Festivities are set to commence at 5 p.m. Thursday, before the Sandy Mountain Festival parade, with live music starting after the parade ends.

"I'm really excited to have the community come together and have a big party after two summers without," Jones said. "I think we have a great band lineup."

Several bands will play throughout the three-day affair, including Jennifer Batton and Full Steam, the Rational Delusions, Chris Carpenter & the Collectives, the Wil Kinky Trio, Jimmy Russell's Party City 2034 and the BBluzemanband.

Over the years, this event has come to be known for its beer and wine garden, and this year the chamber will offer not only beer on tap and local wine, but also a lemonade vodka drink and a whiskey sour. The chamber is still working to line up food vendors for the weekend.

The last day of this year's event will be Saturday, July 9, with festivities coming to a close just after midnight.

The chamber is still seeking sponsors for the Music Fair and Feast, and those interested in sponsoring can view more information online or call 503-668-4006.

If you go:

What: Sandy Music Fair and Feast

When: 5 p.m. Thursday, July 7-12:30 a.m. Sunday, July 10

Where: Centennial Plaza, 39295 Pioneer Blvd.

More: Visit bit.ly/3y0LGPt

{loadposition sub-article-02}