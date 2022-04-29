ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, OR

Sandy Area Chamber prepares for return of summer fun event

By Brittany Allen
Sandy Post
Sandy Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J2VLp_0fNoshQo00 Music Fair and Feast scheduled to take over Sandy's Centennial Plaza July 7-9.

With the return of in-person events comes the return of longtime Sandy Area Chamber of Commerce summer fundraiser the Sandy Music Fair and Feast.

From Thursday, July 7, through Saturday, July 9, chamber staff and volunteers will turn Centennial Plaza into a destination for live music, food, drinks and family fun.

This event helps raise the majority of the funds the chamber needs to operate and also serve the community throughout the year.

There won't be a cook-off or bake-off this year, but Ria's Bar is sponsoring and helping to run a free family bingo game on Saturday, and US World Class Taekwondo will offer kids activities that day.

Chamber Executive Director Khrys Jones said they offered bingo for last year's End of Summer event, which was to make up for the lack of the chamber's usual affair in Centennial Plaza , and "it was such a big hit."

"It was a nice, fun break," Jones said.

Festivities are set to commence at 5 p.m. Thursday, before the Sandy Mountain Festival parade, with live music starting after the parade ends.

"I'm really excited to have the community come together and have a big party after two summers without," Jones said. "I think we have a great band lineup."

Several bands will play throughout the three-day affair, including Jennifer Batton and Full Steam, the Rational Delusions, Chris Carpenter & the Collectives, the Wil Kinky Trio, Jimmy Russell's Party City 2034 and the BBluzemanband.

Over the years, this event has come to be known for its beer and wine garden, and this year the chamber will offer not only beer on tap and local wine, but also a lemonade vodka drink and a whiskey sour. The chamber is still working to line up food vendors for the weekend.

The last day of this year's event will be Saturday, July 9, with festivities coming to a close just after midnight.

The chamber is still seeking sponsors for the Music Fair and Feast, and those interested in sponsoring can view more information online or call 503-668-4006.

If you go:

What: Sandy Music Fair and Feast

When: 5 p.m. Thursday, July 7-12:30 a.m. Sunday, July 10

Where: Centennial Plaza, 39295 Pioneer Blvd.

More: Visit bit.ly/3y0LGPt

Related
Sandy Post

Sandy firefighters welcome back community for fundraiser meal

Sportsman's Breakfast planned for April 22-23 at the fire station after two years on hiatus After two years of social distancing and canceled events, the Sandy volunteer firefighters are inviting the community back to the station for pancakes and a good cause. From 5 p.m. Friday, April 22, to noon Saturday, April 23, the Sandy Volunteer Firefighter Association will host the traditional Sportsman's Breakfast in the apparatus bay, 17460 Bruns Ave. "It'll probably be the busiest we've been in a while," said Glenn Yeager, volunteer firefighter and Sportsman's Breakfast chairman. "People are going to have to be patient,...
SANDY, OR
Sandy Post

Community members flip over Sportsman's pancake breakfast at Sandy fire department

From 5 p.m. Friday, April 22, to noon Saturday, April 23, volunteer firefighters served up pancakes, ham and eggs to raise funds for the volunteer association's causes. Sandy community members and volunteer firefighters alike were happy to see the return of the annual sportsman's breakfast this weekend. From 5 p.m. Friday, April 22, to noon Saturday, April 23, volunteer firefighters served up pancakes, ham and eggs to order to hungry families happy to give back to the volunteer association's causes. Proceeds from the breakfast help the district adopt a family every Christmas, support the Sandy Kiwanis Christmas Basket program,...
SANDY, OR
WLOX

Sunkist Country Club hosts golf tournament for athletes with disabilities

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Nearly 100 golfers teed off Saturday morning for the Dream Program’s 16th annual fundraiser tournament. The money raised from the event will fund the nonprofit’s year-round events. The Dream Program is an all-volunteer organization that provides unified sports, as well as art and music...
BILOXI, MS
Sandy Post

Plant sales in Clackamas County herald the coming of spring

Find various native plants, vegetable starts and other horticultural items across the regionSpring is the season for plant sales, coming up in April and May across Clackamas County. Oak Grove Garden Club The Oak Grove Garden Club's annual plant sale at Risley Landing Gardens, will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on April 30 at 16295 S.E. River Forest Place, Oak Grove. Browse the wide variety of potted plants both large and small raised in local gardening conditions. Take a chance on the raffle for a selection of gift baskets specially created for gardeners, and explore Garden Treasures...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Chris Carpenter
Henry County Daily Herald

Calling all novices and casual players for Charity Croquet Tournament

The 29th Annual Cherry Blossom Charity Croquet Tournament is open to everyone who wants to come out for a day of fun and fund-raising for a good cause on Saturday, May 14. Hosted by the Heartland Woman’s Club, the croquet tournament benefits a support group that serves those affected by autism in Henry, Newton, Rockdale and Walton counties.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
WLOX

Home of Grace Golf Classic helps those struggling with addiction

Mayor Willis says he doesn't have a "Plan B" as the city is still recovering from a $17 million budgetary deficit a few years back. St. Patrick High School students rally around one of their own after tragic shootings. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The tragic killing of four people...
BILOXI, MS
Sandy Post

Sandy Post

Sandy, OR
The Sandy Post is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Wednesdays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from East Clackamas County such as Sandy, Welches, Boring and the mountain communities. ​

 http://www.sandypost.com

