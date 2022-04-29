ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Highway 224 reopens this weekend

By Teresa Carson
Sandy Post
Sandy Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ksbZC_0fNosgY500 Visitors can take in the scenery and see fire damage, but expect delays on the dead end drive

Highway 224 will reopen Sunday, May 1, as planned but there won't be much to do except drive through and view the beauty of the area and devastation caused by the 2020 Riverside Fire.

"The Clackamas River corridor will mostly offer a driving, sightseeing experience this summer," the U.S. Forest Service said in an announcement.

Campgrounds, hiking trails, most parking and other facilities will be closed, some of them for years.

There will be a few spots where the Clackamas River will be accessible. Hole in the Wall and Moore Creek boat ramps will be open.

Forest Service roads, including 46, will all be closed, so the Highway 224 drive is essentially a dead end street. Drivers will have to turn around at Ripplebrook.

"Roadwork on the highway will continue in the corridor through the summer and you can expect flagger stops up to around 20 minutes. Watch for heavy equipment and trucks loaded with debris," the forest service warned.

The 138,000 acre Riverside Fire burned for months in late 2020 and charred the forest, claimed homes and structures, but caused no deaths. The fire came within a half-mile of Estacada city limits and it burned more than 10% of Clackamas County's land base.

ODOT has been working since the fire to clean up the area along Hwy. 224 and reopen it to traffic.

Crews have been removing dead trees, replacing signs, installing new guardrails and repairing and repaving the road, all to make the road safe again.

The forest service is not as far along on its work.

Forest service will be removing trees on hiking trails and in campgrounds and restoring and repairing the areas for reopening.

Comments / 0

Related
Sandy Post

Highway 224 to reopen more than a year after Riverside Fire

No hiking or camping is permitted, but the Clackamas River will be accessible in spots as of May 1. More than a year after the Riverside Fire scorched the forests near Estacada, Highway 224 is scheduled to reopen Sunday, May 1, but those hankering for a hike or weekend camping outing will be disappointed. "May 1, when 224 reopens, there (are) going to be limited opportunities up here," said Benjamin Watts, the West Zone Recreation Program Manager on the Mt. Hood National Forest for the U.S. Forest Service. Watts said some "river access points will be...
ESTACADA, OR
Sandy Post

Boring woman dies in Thursday evening crash near Eagle Creek

Unseasonable freezing temps, hail suspected to have contributed to collision on Highway 211This week's unexpected winter weather is believed to have contributed to a fatal crash on Highway 211 near Eagle Creek on Thursday, April 14. Around 6 p.m. Oregon State Troopers and emergency services were called to a collision near milepost 3 involving two vehicles. After preliminary investigation, law enforcement reported that Boring driver Wendy Falk, 52, driving a Honda Civic appeared to have been traveling southbound when she crossed into the northbound lane and ran almost head-on into a Dodge 1500 operated by Sandy man Thomas Dunn, 41. Falk died from fatal injuries and Dunn suffered minor injuries and reportedly cooperated with the investigation. Law enforcement officers believe a severe hailstorm and freezing temperatures contributed to the collision. The crash closed Highway 211 for about three hours for the investigation. OSP has been assisted in this case by ODOT and the investigation of the crash is ongoing. The Post will provide more details on this incident as new information becomes available. {loadposition sub-article-01}
EAGLE CREEK, OR
Portland Tribune

Snow showers expected throughout the week in Sandy

Partial sun and warmer temperatures expected for Easter Sunday after week of snow and rain. Snow plows are already hard at work this morning as unseasonable cold weather has hit the Sandy and Metro areas. Sunday, April 10, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter storm warning, to remain...
SANDY, OR
Sandy Post

UPDATE: Winter weather closes Oregon Trail schools for Monday, April 11

All OTSD classes, online and in-person, are canceled for the day due to road conditions UPDATE: All Oregon Trail schools are closed for Monday, April 11, as of 7:29 a.m. — All Welches area buses are on snow routes and all Oregon Trail schools are on late-start schedules this morning because of winter weather and road conditions. Kindergarten through eighth grade classes will start two hours late, and students at Sandy High will begin after a one-hour delay, but attend virtually. Blended Learning students are on the regular schedule with virtual classes today. Those participating in Community Connections will start two hours late. Morning Headstart classes are canceled. For more information, visit www.oregontrailschools.com/transportation. {loadposition sub-article-01}
SANDY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clackamas County, OR
Traffic
County
Clackamas County, OR
Local
Oregon Traffic
Sandy Post

Conservation district to collect pesticides in Clackamas County

Free disposal of agricultural and commercial chemicals is offered May 14 to limited number of participantsClackamas County agricultural producers and family forest owners who wish to safely dispose of pesticides that are old, unusable or restricted are invited to a free pesticide collection event hosted by the Clackamas Soil and Water Conservation District and local partners. Clean Harbors Environmental Services is able to provide pesticide collection on Saturday, May, 14 for a limited number of participants, all of whom must pre-register with Clean Harbors before receiving services. Walk-ins will not be served. Landowners, farmers, and commercial and institutional pesticide users...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Sandy Post

Housing, tolling, safety key topics of Clackamas County town hall

Residents comment and inquire on future direction for commissioners during April 6 eventClackamas County's first virtual town hall event of 2022 asked community members, "Where are we headed as a county, and why?" This elicited several questions and comments for elected commissioners on the county's response to ongoing trends in housing, transportation, public safety and health. A prominent topic of concern addressed by many attendees of the Wednesday, April 6, discussion was the region's growing population of unhoused and at-risk residents amid ongoing global pandemic, rising housing costs and rental assistance delays. Paul Edgar from Oregon City expressed concern over...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
EDNPub

Fatal Crash on Hwy 199-Josephine County

On April 24, 2022 at about 12:45 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on Highway 199 at milepost 16. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound green Janus motorcycle, operated by Gregory Williams (48) of Grants Pass, left the roadway and collided with the highway guardrail. Williams was ejected from the motorcycle.
GRANTS PASS, OR
Sandy Post

OPINION: Tolling to encircle Oregon 'like a military blockade'

Bob Rubitschun: ODOT policies would have been unthinkable a few years ago; today, they're moving faster than a runaway freight train.It's now or never to speak your mind. We're about to lose the Oregon we love and cherish. ODOT has adopted an aggressive new revenue-collection strategy to tax motorists on our once-free roads. The "genie" is out of the bottle. Your choice is to tell the Oregon Legislature enough is enough or to reallocate your personal finances to pay for using Oregon roadways that already were paid for with taxpayer money. Greg Johnson, a joint appointee for ODOT and its...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiking Trails#City Limits#U S Forest Service#The U S Forest Service#Odot
Sandy Post

Clackamas County declines to enact firework ban for now

Disaster management officials pledge to monitor state's data on wildfire risksClackamas County commissioners on Tuesday, April 26, decided not to enact a temporary firework ban during high-heat periods in unincorporated zones for the time being. "I'm going to recommend that we do not institute a ban at this time," said Chair Tootie Smith. "I recommend that we continue with an education effort, a safety effort." Smith said that following recent meetings with county disaster management officials and firework wholesalers, banning fireworks in the county's entire unincorporated zone "really doesn't make sense" due to varying wildfire risk in different unincorporated area...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KPCW

Sailing? In the mountains? Sail Park City says “yep!”

Sail Park City is gearing up for another summer on the Jordanelle Reservoir. Executive Director Scott VerMerris says strong winds from the Wasatch Front actually make for ideal sailing conditions at the Jordanelle each summer. The organization is now accepting sign-ups for summer programs and VerMerris says despite low water...
PARK CITY, UT
Sandy Post

Sandy Post

Sandy, OR
39
Followers
854
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sandy Post is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Wednesdays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from East Clackamas County such as Sandy, Welches, Boring and the mountain communities. ​

 http://www.sandypost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy