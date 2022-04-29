Four NHS wrestlers earn coveted triple crowns

Tigers bring home 13 individual titles and 26 medals from State Freestyle and Greco Championships

It seems Newberg High School's domination of Oregon prep wrestling knows no bounds following a strong showing at the State Freestyle and Greco Championships in Medford April 22-24.

Six NHS wrestlers earned both freestyle and Greco-Roman championships, while one won a Greco-Roman championship. The two disciplines are primarily separated by the allowance of holds below the waist and whether the wrestler can use his or her legs as both defensive and offensive weapons; Greco-Roman style forbids it.

Isaac Hampton, Zach Keinonen, Gus Amerson, Trae Frederick, Charlie Evans and Price Pothier earned both freestyle and Greco-Roman titles, while Luke Augustus notched a championship in Greco-Roman and second in freestyle at the event, being held for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.

As winners of both events last week, Hampton, Pothier, Evans and Keinonen also earned coveted Oregon wrestling triple crowns by adding their two titles to the state championships they secured in February when NHS ran away with its third consecutive Class 6A state championship.

"There had only been 24 triple crown winners in the history of Newberg wrestling, until this weekend," NHS coach Neil Russo said in a release. "These four triple crowns broke the school record for a single season (it was previously two) and these were the first for Newberg High School since 2012.

A handful of other Tigers also represented well at the tournament in southern Oregon. Aidan Perkins was third in both freestyle and Greco-Roman, Jesh Storm was third in Greco-Roman and fourth in freestyle, Nicky Olmstead was second in Greco-Roman and sixth in freestyle, Cougar Friesen was fifth in both disciplines and Hayden Hampton earned second in Greco-Roman and third in freestyle. In all, NHS wrestlers brought home 13 individual titles and 26 medals from the event.

"What a fantastic finish to our spring wrestling season for our high school wrestlers," Russo said. "We are set to take a little time off and then we'll be back at it after Memorial Day for our annual Tiger Tough Camp, beginning on May 31."