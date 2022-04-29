Sandwisch joined the Dark Side several years ago, thrilled with new post

Jon Sandwisch was well known as a varsity football, baseball and basketball player at Woodmore.

Genoa didn't evoke positive thoughts of any kind. Still, it didn't take him long to see things through a different lens.

Sandwisch is Genoa's new varsity boys basketball coach. He was junior varsity coach and one of Zach Alt's assistants in 2018.

Unrelated to Sandwisch, Alt had shirts printed for the program: Enter the Dark Side.

Meaning: The Comets weren't going to change simply because you didn't like losing to them.

"You've heard of 'Star Wars,' Sandwisch said. "When I was in school, they were the biggest rival. They handled us in a number of sports. When I was first hired, I wondered if I was joining the Dark Side.

"They had a shirt with the Death Star on the back. 'I did join the Dark Side.' They embraced it and it was awesome. They embraced what people think."

Transition complete. Genoa's record was unblemished during the regular season, led by Jacob Plantz and Andrew Bench.

Plantz saw something in Sandwisch.

"His energy," Plantz said. "He has an aura around him that just attracts. He is someone you can completely trust and depend upon, and that is crucial when it comes to a good head coach. I'm wishing Coach Sandwisch nothing but the best.

"I know he's going to kill you."

Bench thanked Sandwisch for developing his game as a mentor and congratulated Sandwisch through social media.

"That's what it's all about," Sandwisch said. "That's the big picture. That's what I want to accomplish."

Sandwisch was quarterbacks coach as a graduate assistant at Bluffton University in 2016. He was pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Wilmington College in the spring.

He was a football assistant for Andy Brungard at Anthony Wayne in 2017 and 2018, and offensive coordinator last season. He was on Genoa's basketball staff for two years and was an assistant for Paul Patterson for football in 2019 and 2020.

He was varsity bowling coach at Anthony Wayne in 2017.

"I've been lucky enough to coach under some great people," Sandwisch said. "We remain close. You learn something from all those coaches. I'll be me, but I'll take things from successful coaches and implement them."

He hopes to be flexible and make adjustments.

"We're going to start and end on the defensive end," he said. "Bring your lunch pail every single day type of players. The offense will be adapted to what talent we have. Wins and losses are a byproduct of doing things correctly.

"Genoa is going to do things correctly and control what we can control."

Sandwisch was interviewed by former boys varsity coaches Dan Dippman and Jeff Overmyer. Sandwisch inherited Dippman's social studies classroom when he retired in 2017.

"It was surreal to be around those guys," he said. "I'm in his classroom. It's come full circle. I want to be that next guy that's there for a really long time."

Sandwisch played against Overmyer teams in high school.

"I consider myself a loyal person," he said. "I fell in love with Genoa. I wanted to be part of Genoa and in a leadership role because I 100% believe in our kids and administration. It's a special place and the opportunity to be head coach at Genoa is a big deal to me."

Sandwisch was destined to be a coach. The situation he finds himself in feels appropriate, in spite of his Woodmore roots.

"I've been waiting to take the next step and I've had my eye on becoming a head coach," he said. "This time was perfect for me and the quality of kids and parents and the support from the community, it was a perfect fit.

"I've been waiting to take a head coaching job at Genoa because of everything that came with it. Other jobs have come open across the 419 and there's no better place to be than Genoa."

The Comets had open gym Tuesday.

"You have eight hours to interact with these guys every day," Sandwisch said. "We're doing weight room with football. We'll get after it right from the get. The energy and enthusiasm I saw these guys play with last year.

"The guys played hard. I want to bring attention to details. Little things make big things. Behind any massive success is a ton of small victories. It's exciting what we can accomplish. We have some great kids at Genoa.

"I'm excited to lead the program and build relationships with the kids that extend beyond four years in high school."

If you asked Sandwisch which sport and why he wanted to coach three years ago, you'd get a different answer than you do today. The evolution was a result of coaching middle school at Genoa the last two years.

"I always considered myself a football guy," he said. "I played college football and coached college football. A switch went off coaching seventh grade basketball and I'm loving it. It wasn't the Xs and Os and winning, it was the relationships.

"In basketball, there aren't as many players so the relationships are so much more. The most impactful people in my life, other than family, are coaches. I would have said I wanted to be around the sport. Now, it's to have a positive impact on young men."

Even Comets.

