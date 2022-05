The Boston Celtics’ sweep of the Brooklyn Nets in their NBA Playoff first-round series earned them the right to face the Milwaukee Bucks in the next round. Even with Khris Middleton expected to miss the entirety of the series due to an MCL sprain, the Bucks remain a formidable foe thanks to MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo and the depth they possess on their roster. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, knowing just how dangerous Antetokounmpo is, has a secret weapon to combat The Greek Freak. Udoka spoke about the key weapon on Thursday, as reported by Celtics writer Josue Pavon.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO