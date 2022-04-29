ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novo Nordisk lifts 2022 outlook after strong quarter, shares jump

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Shares in Novo Nordisk jumped on Friday after the firm lifted its sales and operating profit guidance for the year on the back of forecast-beating first-quarter earnings, driven by strong sales of its newer diabetes and obesity treatments. Novo Nordisk now expects sales growth of...

