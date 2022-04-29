ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Taliban supreme leader urges world to recognise government

By Wakil KOHSAR, STR, Javed TANVEER, Jay DESHMUKH
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tq8rW_0fNoqgcV00
Afghan women and children wait for a food donation ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday in Kandahar /AFP/File

Afghanistan's supreme leader called again Friday for the international community to recognise the Taliban government, saying the world had become a "small village" and proper diplomatic relations would help solve the country's problems.

No nation has formally recognised the regime installed by the Taliban after they seized power in August and reintroduced the hardline Islamist rule that is increasingly excluding women from public life.

In a written message ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada did not mention international sticking points -- including reopening secondary schools for girls.

Instead, he said recognition should come first "so that we may address our problems formally and within diplomatic norms and principles".

"Undoubtedly, the world has transformed into a small village," said Akhundzada, who has not been seen in public for years and lives reclusively in Kandahar, the Taliban's spiritual heartland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pcb5a_0fNoqgcV00
Few pictures exist of Hibatullah Akhundzada apart from this undated image distributed by the Taliban in 2016 /Afghan Taliban/AFP/File

"Afghanistan has its role in world peace and stability. According to this need, the world should recognise the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan."

His Eid message comes as the country has been rocked by a series of bomb blasts -- some claimed by the jihadist Islamic State group and targeting the minority Shiite Hazara community.

Akhundzada made no mention of insecurity, but said the country had been able to build "a strong Islamic and national army", as well as "a strong intelligence organisation".

- Link aid to rights -

Many in the international community want humanitarian aid and recognition to be linked to the restoration of women's rights.

Tens of thousands of women lost their government jobs after the Taliban takeover, and they have also been barred from leaving the country -- or even travelling between cities -- unless accompanied by a male relative.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TwTOX_0fNoqgcV00
Afghan children play in a field in Kabul ahead of the end of Ramadan /AFP

In March, the Taliban prompted global outrage by shutting all secondary schools for girls just hours after allowing them to reopen for the first time since they seized power.

Several Taliban officials said the ban was personally ordered by Akhundzada.

Akhundzada's Eid message didn't touch on girls' schools, but he did say authorities were opening new centres and madrassas for both "religious and modern education".

"We respect and are committed to all the sharia rights of men and women in Afghanistan... do not use this humanitarian and emotional issue as a tool for political ends," he said.

But he said people should willingly embrace the Taliban ideals, and not be forced.

"The relevant authorities should invite people towards sharia with wisdom and avoid extremism in this regard," he added.

He said also the government was committed to freedom of speech according to "Islamic values", although hundreds of news outlets have closed, public broadcasts of music banned, and movies and TV dramas featuring women taken off air.

Akhundzada, believed to be in his 70s, has been the spiritual leader of the hardline Islamist movement since 2016, but has remained in the shadows despite the Taliban enjoying largely uncontested power.

His absence from public life has fed speculation he may be dead and his edicts the product of a committee.

Still, in October the Taliban released an audio recording they said was him addressing a madrassa in Kandahar.

Comments / 26

Canucks Deluxe
1d ago

The Taliban are humankind’s closest link to the Stone Age. You’re not getting anything from anyone except another few exploding warheads

Reply
19
Conway Ellis
1d ago

you people not real ready for the world..to old fashion..stuck in the past....I say no way let them grow up frist

Reply
16
john
2d ago

It’s not gonna happen but I don’t believe Biden he may because he is the funny is president in U.S history

Reply
8
Related
Daily Mail

The US left $7 billion of military gear - including 78 aircraft, 12,000 Humvees and thousands of air-to-ground weapons - in Afghanistan after Biden's chaotic 2021 withdrawal, according to Pentagon report

A Pentagon report reveals that billions of dollars in weapons and military equipment transferred to the Afghan government was left behind in Afghanistan after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country. In all, about $7 billion worth of hardware remained in the country after the Taliban seized control, according to...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Humanitarian Aid#Sharia#Islamist#Supreme#Afp File
Reuters

Afghanistan will not tolerate 'invasions,' defense minister says

KABUL, April 24 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's acting defence minister said on Sunday that the Taliban administration would not tolerate "invasions" from its neighours after protesting against airstrikes it says were conducted by neighbouring Pakistan. The comments come after the Taliban administration blamed Pakistan for airstrikes that officials say killed dozens...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Forgotten digger who was ordered to 'never to talk about' his covert mission during the Vietnam War speaks up - and pleads for belated recognition of his military service

A forgotten Australian digger who was sent on an 18-month long top-secret mission to Cambodia during the height of the Vietnam War is demanding recognition for his service, five decades after being ordered to 'never to talk about' what he did. John Ali, from South Australia, was a civilian and...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Elon Musk’s SpaceX blocked Russian electromagnetic attack in Ukraine

U.S. officials praised Elon Musk’s SpaceX this week for shutting down a Russian electromagnetic warfare attack on Ukraine last month, which sought to jam SpaceX’s Starlink satellite service that has been allowing Ukraine to access the internet for free since late February. “The next day [after reports about...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is What a Nuclear War Would Do to the World

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised the specter of a nuclear war between Russia and the West, led by the United States. (This is the country with the most nuclear weapons.) The concern is that if Russia gets bogged down in a conventional war, or is losing it, the Kremlin will resort to using tactical […]
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

AFP

59K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy