Los Angeles County, CA

Semi Overturns on 10 Freeway

 2 days ago

Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol received a call around 10:26 p.m. Thursday, Apr. 28, of a semi overturned and blocking lanes on the 10 and the 605 Freeway interchange in the area of the city of Baldwin Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o1hRC_0fNoqer300
Michael Ullo / KNN

Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived on the scene and reported no person trapped. There were no injuries. CHP dispatched a two hour SigAlert. Traffic was seen backed up for miles.

There are no further details at this time.

Video: Michael Ullo, Photojournalist / KNN

