Semi Overturns on 10 Freeway
Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol received a call around 10:26 p.m. Thursday, Apr. 28, of a semi overturned and blocking lanes on the 10 and the 605 Freeway interchange in the area of the city of Baldwin Park.
Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived on the scene and reported no person trapped. There were no injuries. CHP dispatched a two hour SigAlert. Traffic was seen backed up for miles.
There are no further details at this time.
Video: Michael Ullo, Photojournalist / KNN
Comments / 0