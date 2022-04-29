Semi Overturns on 10 Freeway

Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol received a call around 10:26 p.m. Thursday, Apr. 28, of a semi overturned and blocking lanes on the 10 and the 605 Freeway interchange in the area of the city of Baldwin Park.

Michael Ullo / KNN

Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived on the scene and reported no person trapped. There were no injuries. CHP dispatched a two hour SigAlert. Traffic was seen backed up for miles.

There are no further details at this time.

Video: Michael Ullo, Photojournalist / KNN