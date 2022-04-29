ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s like a second home – Fabian Schar delighted to extend contract at Newcastle

Switzerland defender Fabian Schar has signed a new two-year contract at Newcastle.

The 30-year-old, who joined Newcastle following Deportivo La Coruna’s relegation from LaLiga in July 2018, has been at the heart of the Magpies’ resurgence under head coach Eddie Howe.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” said the centre-half on the club’s website. “It’s what I always wanted – to stay here to play for this unbelievable club.

“Since my first day in Newcastle, I felt so comfortable; it’s like a second home and now to stay here for some more years, I’m delighted.”

Schar, who has been capped by his country 69 times, was on the periphery at St James’ Park under Steve Bruce, starting on just two occasions earlier in the campaign before Howe took charge in November.

He has since started in all but two of Howe’s 24 games in charge in domestic competitions, impressing at the heart of defence as Newcastle have shaken off relegation fears in a late-season surge.

“I’ve been delighted with Fabian’s form,” added Howe, whose side currently sit ninth in the Premier League table.

“He is the ultimate professional and a hugely important player in our dressing room.

“I’m delighted he has committed himself to the club. He is very driven for future success and I’m pleased he will be a part of our future.”

