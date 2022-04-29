Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 05:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Estill; Jackson; Rockcastle A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Estill, Jackson and Rockcastle Counties through 630 AM EDT At 542 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lake Linville, or over Mount Vernon, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Wildie, Muellersville, Roundstone, Burr, Conway and Snider around 545 AM EDT. Boone, Bummer, Hummel, Orlando, Dudley Station, Flat Rock, Sinks and Pine Hill around 550 AM EDT. Johnetta, Cooksburg, Disputanta, Donaro, Jep Hill, Withers and Gauley around 555 AM EDT. Goochland, Threelinks, Robinet, Morrill and Horse Lick around 600 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Eglon, Loam, Clover Bottom, Dango, Kerby Knob, Ardery, Middlefork, Shirley, Carico, Collingsworth, Sandgap, Hurley, Shop Branch, Hisel, Waneta, Brazil, Alcorn, Dabolt, Olin, McKee, Macedonia, Bradshaw, Foxtown, Gray Hawk, Atkinstown, Blanton Flats and Mildred. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Comments / 0