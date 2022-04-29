Flood Watch issued for Barnes, Cass, Western Walsh County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 02:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Greene, eastern Craighead, eastern Poinsett, Mississippi, northern Crittenden, eastern Clay, northeastern Cross, Pemiscot, Dunklin and Lake Counties through 330 AM CDT At 304 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from St. Francis to 7 miles north of Parkin. Movement was east at 65 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Blytheville, Kennett, Osceola, Caruthersville, Piggott, Gosnell, Manila, Hayti, Marked Tree, Earle, Steele, Lake City, Leachville, Campbell, Lepanto, Senath, Monette, Caraway, Luxora and Parkin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Comments / 0