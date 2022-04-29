ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnes County, ND

Flood Watch issued for Barnes, Cass, Western Walsh County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County, Owens Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 23:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-03 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County; Owens Valley WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT Strong downslope winds have been decreasing in the southern Owens Valley and adjacent eastern Sierra slopes and speeds will continue to diminish after midnight through early Tuesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Laramie County, East Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 00:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Laramie County; East Laramie County; South Laramie Range Foothills DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility overnight through early Tuesday morning. Visibilities may lower to one tenth of a mile or less at times.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 23:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-03 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 05:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson A Hydrologic Outlook is no longer in effect for the Big Creek at Blairstown The hydrologic outlook is no longer in effect as the affected locations have been upgraded to a Flood Warning. Additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/.
CASS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and Beyarsville. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Terrebonne and central Lafourche Parishes through 1245 PM CDT At 1209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lockport, or 9 miles east of Houma, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Lockport, Montegut, Mathews and Chauvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Charles, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 21:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: St. Charles; St. Louis THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN MADISON AND SOUTHEASTERN JERSEY COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS...NORTHEASTERN ST. CHARLES AND NORTH CENTRAL ST. LOUIS COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lexington, Newberry, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina East central Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 639 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Batesburg-Leesville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Batesburg-Leesville, Red Bank, Dreher Island State Park, Chapin, Gilbert, Summit, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Fredonia, Shull Island, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, Siesta Cove Marina, Murray, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Lake Murray Shores, Circle Fire Station, Delmar and Hollow Creek Public Park. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 50 and 53. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 02:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-03 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Elko County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 6000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected, heaviest above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7+ inches. Winds gusting 25 to 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Elko County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 21:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph Potential Flooding Later Today into Midweek Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms will overspread the region today. Storm totals of 0.50 to 1.50 inches by this evening will be common. Isolated amounts of around 2.00 inches are possible. Runoff from this amount of rainfall could lead to flooding of low-lying and flood prone areas, as well as streams and creeks later today. Larger rivers would then respond with at least minor flooding into midweek. Areas that observed heavy rainfall Saturday into Sunday will be particularly susceptible to flooding, including east central and northeast Indiana into northwest Ohio. While flooding is not a certainty, it is possible, especially in the Upper Wabash and Maumee River Basins. There also may be some ponding on area roads later today. If you live in areas prone to flooding, monitor the latest forecasts and statements, including possible flood watches and warnings.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hunt, Kaufman, Rains, Van Zandt by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hunt; Kaufman; Rains; Van Zandt A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Hunt, northeastern Kaufman, northwestern Van Zandt and Rains Counties through 400 AM CDT At 327 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wills Point, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Terrell, Wills Point, Grand Saline, West Tawakoni, Edgewood, Emory, East Tawakoni, Hawk Cove, Fruitvale, Lake Tawakoni State Park, Point and Oak Ridge. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 500 and 519. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
HUNT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Chaves County Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Eddy Plains; Lea; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /12 PM MDT/ WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH 9 PM CDT/8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO, THE UPPER TRANS PECOS, DAVIS AND CHINATI MOUNTAINS, CULBERSON COUNTY AND MARFA PLATEAU FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /12 PM MDT/ WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH 9 PM CDT/8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO, THE UPPER TRANS PECOS, DAVIS AND CHINATI MOUNTAINS, CULBERSON COUNTY AND MARFA PLATEAU * AFFECTED AREA...Loving, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains and Davis Mountains Foothills. * TIMING...FROM 1 PM CDT /12 PM MDT/ Wednesday afternoon through 9 PM CDT/8 PM MDT Wednesday evening. * WINDS...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * RFTI...6 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 21:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Greene; Mississippi; Poinsett Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Greene, eastern Craighead, eastern Poinsett, Mississippi, northern Crittenden, eastern Clay, northeastern Cross, Pemiscot, Dunklin and Lake Counties through 330 AM CDT At 304 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from St. Francis to 7 miles north of Parkin. Movement was east at 65 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Blytheville, Kennett, Osceola, Caruthersville, Piggott, Gosnell, Manila, Hayti, Marked Tree, Earle, Steele, Lake City, Leachville, Campbell, Lepanto, Senath, Monette, Caraway, Luxora and Parkin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 02:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Greene, eastern Craighead, eastern Poinsett, Mississippi, northern Crittenden, eastern Clay, northeastern Cross, Pemiscot, Dunklin and Lake Counties through 330 AM CDT At 304 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from St. Francis to 7 miles north of Parkin. Movement was east at 65 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Blytheville, Kennett, Osceola, Caruthersville, Piggott, Gosnell, Manila, Hayti, Marked Tree, Earle, Steele, Lake City, Leachville, Campbell, Lepanto, Senath, Monette, Caraway, Luxora and Parkin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bear Lake Valley; Bear River Range; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW At 1220 AM MDT, an area of heavy snow was located along a line extending from near Malad to near Saint Charles. Movement was north at 35 mph. Locations impacted include Preston, Soda Springs, Montpelier, Malad, Lava Hot Springs, Swanlake, Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Grace, Franklin, Downey, Georgetown, Arimo, Saint Charles, Dingle, Thatcher, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Cherry Creek Rest Area and Virginia. Regional webcams and mesonet stations show moderate to heavy snow with reductions in visibility below one mile with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Red Willow FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. * WHERE...In Kansas, Wichita, Greeley, Decatur, Logan, Gove, Norton, Graham, Sheridan and Wallace Counties. In Nebraska, Red Willow County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...With widespread cloud cover in place over the region, temperatures may remain at or just above freezing for most of the night. A few hours of below freezing temperatures are possible on either side of sunrise as cloud cover begins to thin out.
RED WILLOW COUNTY, NE

