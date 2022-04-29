Flood Watch issued for Barnes, Cass, Western Walsh County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 21:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph Potential Flooding Later Today into Midweek Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms will overspread the region today. Storm totals of 0.50 to 1.50 inches by this evening will be common. Isolated amounts of around 2.00 inches are possible. Runoff from this amount of rainfall could lead to flooding of low-lying and flood prone areas, as well as streams and creeks later today. Larger rivers would then respond with at least minor flooding into midweek. Areas that observed heavy rainfall Saturday into Sunday will be particularly susceptible to flooding, including east central and northeast Indiana into northwest Ohio. While flooding is not a certainty, it is possible, especially in the Upper Wabash and Maumee River Basins. There also may be some ponding on area roads later today. If you live in areas prone to flooding, monitor the latest forecasts and statements, including possible flood watches and warnings.

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO