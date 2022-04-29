Flood Watch issued for Benson, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy, Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT TODAY FOR ALL AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS, NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS, SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS AND WEST CENTRAL HIGHLANDS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Strong winds will return areawide today with low humidity, above normal temperatures, and an unstable airmass. Meager mid level moisture may also initiate some virga showers over northwest NM as well as along the central mountain chain later this afternoon. Strong west to northwest winds will develop Wednesday, however cooler and more stable conditions are likely for the northwest while areas along and south of I-40 and along and east of I-25 remain warm, very dry, and unstable. However, a frontal boundary will sag into far northeast NM Wednesday afternoon with a northeasterly wind shift and an increase in humidities along with the potential for a few thunderstorms. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Plateau and Highlands, North Central Mountains, and Middle Rio Grande Valley from Noon to 9 pm MDT today. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph today. Winds becoming westerly late this afternoon or early in the evening. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from about 6 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO