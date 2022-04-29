ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benson County, ND

Flood Watch issued for Benson, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy, Grand Forks by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-30 09:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County, Owens Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 23:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-03 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County; Owens Valley WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT Strong downslope winds have been decreasing in the southern Owens Valley and adjacent eastern Sierra slopes and speeds will continue to diminish after midnight through early Tuesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, North Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT TODAY FOR ALL AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS, NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS, SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS AND WEST CENTRAL HIGHLANDS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Strong winds will return areawide today with low humidity, above normal temperatures, and an unstable airmass. Meager mid level moisture may also initiate some virga showers over northwest NM as well as along the central mountain chain later this afternoon. Strong west to northwest winds will develop Wednesday, however cooler and more stable conditions are likely for the northwest while areas along and south of I-40 and along and east of I-25 remain warm, very dry, and unstable. However, a frontal boundary will sag into far northeast NM Wednesday afternoon with a northeasterly wind shift and an increase in humidities along with the potential for a few thunderstorms. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Plateau and Highlands, North Central Mountains, and Middle Rio Grande Valley from Noon to 9 pm MDT today. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph today. Winds becoming westerly late this afternoon or early in the evening. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from about 6 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Chaves County Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Eddy Plains; Lea; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /12 PM MDT/ WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH 9 PM CDT/8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO, THE UPPER TRANS PECOS, DAVIS AND CHINATI MOUNTAINS, CULBERSON COUNTY AND MARFA PLATEAU FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /12 PM MDT/ WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH 9 PM CDT/8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO, THE UPPER TRANS PECOS, DAVIS AND CHINATI MOUNTAINS, CULBERSON COUNTY AND MARFA PLATEAU * AFFECTED AREA...Loving, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains and Davis Mountains Foothills. * TIMING...FROM 1 PM CDT /12 PM MDT/ Wednesday afternoon through 9 PM CDT/8 PM MDT Wednesday evening. * WINDS...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * RFTI...6 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 02:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-03 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Elko County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 6000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected, heaviest above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7+ inches. Winds gusting 25 to 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Elko County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Heed local restrictions. Avoid parking on grassy areas and check for dragging tow chains. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATINGS * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and Fire weather zones 151 through 154. * TIMING...Late this morning into this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph gusting 35 to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and Beyarsville. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Elbert County in east central Colorado Eastern Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado Northeastern Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Agate to 7 miles northwest of Arriba, or along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Limon to 15 miles west of Flagler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood Valley and Thurman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Terrebonne and central Lafourche Parishes through 1245 PM CDT At 1209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lockport, or 9 miles east of Houma, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Lockport, Montegut, Mathews and Chauvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 23:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-03 04:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Mojave Desert and Western Mojave Desert. * WHEN...until 4 AM PDT Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds will affect the Barstow area, as well as Interstate 15 over Mountain Pass.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jersey, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 21:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jersey; Madison THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN MADISON AND SOUTHEASTERN JERSEY COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS...NORTHEASTERN ST. CHARLES AND NORTH CENTRAL ST. LOUIS COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 00:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: South Laramie Range DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...South Laramie Range. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility overnight through early Tuesday morning. Visibilities may lower to one tenth of a mile or less at times.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bear Lake Valley; Bear River Range; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW At 1220 AM MDT, an area of heavy snow was located along a line extending from near Malad to near Saint Charles. Movement was north at 35 mph. Locations impacted include Preston, Soda Springs, Montpelier, Malad, Lava Hot Springs, Swanlake, Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Grace, Franklin, Downey, Georgetown, Arimo, Saint Charles, Dingle, Thatcher, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Cherry Creek Rest Area and Virginia. Regional webcams and mesonet stations show moderate to heavy snow with reductions in visibility below one mile with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 21:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Greene; Mississippi; Poinsett Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Greene, eastern Craighead, eastern Poinsett, Mississippi, northern Crittenden, eastern Clay, northeastern Cross, Pemiscot, Dunklin and Lake Counties through 330 AM CDT At 304 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from St. Francis to 7 miles north of Parkin. Movement was east at 65 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Blytheville, Kennett, Osceola, Caruthersville, Piggott, Gosnell, Manila, Hayti, Marked Tree, Earle, Steele, Lake City, Leachville, Campbell, Lepanto, Senath, Monette, Caraway, Luxora and Parkin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chuska Mountains, Far Northwest Highlands, Jemez Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Chuska Mountains; Far Northwest Highlands; Jemez Mountains; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Tusas Mountains Including Chama; Upper Rio Grande Valley; West Central Highlands; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Winds will become westerly late in the afternoon or early evening. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northwest, and west central New Mexico. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways along with reduced visibilities in areas of blowing dust.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hunt, Kaufman, Rains, Van Zandt by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hunt; Kaufman; Rains; Van Zandt A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Hunt, northeastern Kaufman, northwestern Van Zandt and Rains Counties through 400 AM CDT At 327 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wills Point, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Terrell, Wills Point, Grand Saline, West Tawakoni, Edgewood, Emory, East Tawakoni, Hawk Cove, Fruitvale, Lake Tawakoni State Park, Point and Oak Ridge. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 500 and 519. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
HUNT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Greeley, Logan, Norton, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Greeley; Logan; Norton; Sheridan; Wallace; Wichita FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. * WHERE...In Kansas, Wichita, Greeley, Decatur, Logan, Gove, Norton, Graham, Sheridan and Wallace Counties. In Nebraska, Red Willow County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...With widespread cloud cover in place over the region, temperatures may remain at or just above freezing for most of the night. A few hours of below freezing temperatures are possible on either side of sunrise as cloud cover begins to thin out.
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 02:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Greene, eastern Craighead, eastern Poinsett, Mississippi, northern Crittenden, eastern Clay, northeastern Cross, Pemiscot, Dunklin and Lake Counties through 330 AM CDT At 304 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from St. Francis to 7 miles north of Parkin. Movement was east at 65 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Blytheville, Kennett, Osceola, Caruthersville, Piggott, Gosnell, Manila, Hayti, Marked Tree, Earle, Steele, Lake City, Leachville, Campbell, Lepanto, Senath, Monette, Caraway, Luxora and Parkin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO

