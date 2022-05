In the episode of Monday Night Raw that aired this week, WWE wanted to surprise its fans with two great returns, namely that of the former champion of the red show, Asuka, and Mustafa Ali. Asuka had to be absent for a physical problem and then because of other problems of a creative nature, the Japanese had remained in the pits, waiting for the management to find the precise plan for her return, which was eventually identified with a feud against the former champion Becky Lynch, one of the top heels currently in action on Raw's rings.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO