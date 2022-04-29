Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ed Walker unleashes potential Oaks contender Kawida in Prix Cleopatre

One of the 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders raised eyebrows this week when Taiba, trained by Tim Yakteen, skipped a previously planned workout ahead of the 148th Run for the Roses. Taiba is one of several horses at 6-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, but Yakteen's decision to hold off on a final training session before the race has potentially raised a red flag. Tawny Port (100-1) and In Due Time (120-1) are also on a limited workout schedule after competing on April 16 in the Keeneland Stakes in Lexington. How much merit should be given to horses' workloads ahead of the Kentucky Derby 2022, and how should it impact your bets? With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

