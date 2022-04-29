ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ed Walker unleashes potential Oaks contender Kawida in Prix Cleopatre

By Calum Wilson
SkySports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrainer Ed Walker could be set to unleash a potential Oaks contender Kawida in the Prix Cleopatre at Saint-Cloud on Friday, live on Sky Sports Racing. Over in France there are two Group Three contests on an action-packed card at Saint-Cloud. Ed Walker sends over Listed winner Kawida, who...

