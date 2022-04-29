ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Energy group Neste beats quarterly profit estimates

 2 days ago

HELSINKI, April 29 (Reuters) - Finnish energy company Neste on Friday reported first-quarter earnings above market expectations. Operating profit rose to 762 million euros ($803 million) from 458 million last year, beating the 413 million euro mean estimate of eight analysts polled by...

Harley-Davidson stock falls after earnings decline in line with expectations, while revenue beat

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. HOG, +3.17% fell 1.4% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the motorcycle maker reported first-quarter profit that matched expectations but revenue that beat, as supply chain inflation and production challenges resulting from semiconductor availability weighed on earnings. Net income fell to $223 million, or $1.45 a share, from $259 million, or $1.68 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.45. Revenue grew 5.1% to $1.50 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.31 billion, as motorcycle segment (HDMC) revenue increased 5.8%, with parts and accessories revenue rising 10.7% to $166 million. Retail motorcycle sales rose 2.3% to 45,200 motorcycles, as 4.6% drop in North America, which was impacted by production shortages, was offset by a 28.6% jump in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a 15.5% increase in Asia Pacific and 14.3% rise in Latin America. For 2022, the company affirmed its HDMC revenue growth outlook of 5% to 10%. The stock has slipped 3.2% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500.
U.S. markets close flat; Meta stock surges after-hours on mixed Q1 earnings

April 27 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed mostly flat in a volatile day of trading as investors awaited earnings from Facebook parent Meta. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 61.75 points, or 0.19%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.21%. The Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 0.01% after declining 3.95% on Tuesday to fall into bear market territory while reaching its lowest level since December 2020.
Buffett's Berkshire says operating profit nearly unchanged

OMAHA, Neb., April 30 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) on Saturday said quarterly operating profit was little changed from last year, as improved results from manufacturing, services and retailing businesses offset lower profit from insurance underwriting. The conglomerate also said it repurchased $3.2 billion of its own...
Amazon results and outlook fall short as warehouse, fuel costs soar

April 28 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) delivered a disappointing quarter and outlook on Thursday as the e-commerce giant was swamped by higher costs to run its warehouses and deliver packages to customers. Shares fell 9% in after-hours trade. After a long-running surge in sales during the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon...
Microsoft forecasts double-digit revenue growth on cloud strength

April 26 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) on Tuesday forecast double-digit revenue growth for the next fiscal year, driven by demand for cloud computing services, and its shares jumped about 4%. Microsoft forecast Intelligent Cloud revenue of $21.1 billion to $21.35 billion for its fiscal fourth quarter, driven by strong...
UPDATE 3-Neste to consider war's impact on costs of Rotterdam refinery

HELSINKI, April 29 (Reuters) - Finnish energy company Neste on Friday said it was not yet ready to decide on a major new renewable fuel refinery in the Dutch port of Rotterdam given the geopolitical situation and possible implications for costs. After delivering first-quarter earnings that beat forecasts, Neste's outgoing...
Ford Rides Higher Vehicle Prices to Strong Quarter, Maintains Forecast

DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co posted better-than-expected quarterly results on Wednesday and maintained its profit forecast for the year, citing strong vehicle pricing that partly offset higher costs and inflation. Chief Financial Officer John Lawler called the performance "mixed," saying continued chip shortages hit the company hard, especially on its...
Corn, wheat firm on crop risks; soy oil at new high

PARIS/SINGAPORE, April 29 (Reuters) - Chicago corn inched up on Friday to hold near a decade high, while wheat regained ground as adverse U.S. crop weather added to concerns about supply stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Soy oil rose to a new record as Indonesia's palm oil export ban continued to roil edible oil markets already grappling with the loss of Ukrainian sunflower supplies.
UPDATE 2-EU cuts 2022/23 wheat crop forecast, still sees record exports

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - The European Commission cut its forecast for the 2022/23 European Union wheat harvest on Friday, but maintained its projection for record EU exports as war disrupts supply from Ukraine. In monthly cereal supply and demand estimates, the Commission cut its outlook for usable production of...
CBOT soybeans close lower, soyoil hits record high

CHICAGO, April 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Thursday, pressured by the potential for U.S. soybean acres to rise above current forecasts due to delays in corn seeding, traders said. * Soyoil futures rose to an all-time high of 86.69 cents per lb, with concerns about global edible oil supplies in focus following Indonesia's decision to widen the scope of its palm oil export ban. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that weekly export sales of soybeans totaled 1.061 million tonnes. Analysts' forecasts for the weekly total ranged from 500,000 to 1.55 million tonnes. * Soyoil export sales of 3,500 tonnes were near the low end of expectations for zero to 34,000 tonnes, and soymeal export sales of 203,000 tonnes were in line with forecasts for 100,000 to 300,000 tonnes. * CBOT July soybean futures settled down 8 cents at $16.84-3/4 a bushel. CBOT July soymeal dropped $10.90 to $430.10 a ton. * CBOT July soyoil was up 1.88 cents at 86.6 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)
GRAINS-Wheat set for third monthly gain on global supply worries

SINGAPORE, April 29 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures eased on Friday, but the market was poised for a third straight monthly gain as tightening global supplies after Russia's invasion of Ukraine underpinned prices. Corn was set for a fifth month of gains in a row and the latest support for...
GRAINS-Wheat up 43% in three months as tight global supply lifts prices

SINGAPORE, April 29 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures eased on Friday, although the market was poised for a third straight monthly gain as tightening global supplies after Russia's invasion of Ukraine underpinned prices. Corn was set for a fifth monthly gain as support stemmed from forecasts of more showers, which...
U.S. wheat futures fall after weak export sales report

CHICAGO, April 28 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Thursday, under pressure from signs that export demand for U.S. supplies remained weak despite the fighting between Ukraine and Russia that has disrupted shipments from those key global suppliers. * K.C. hard red winter wheat futures notched the biggest declines after some forecasts for much-needed rains in parts of the U.S. Plains were released. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract settled down 5-1/2 cents at $10.85-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was off 14 cents at $11.40 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat shed 3 cents to $11.91-3/4 a bushel. * Weekly export sales of wheat totaled 156,600 tonnes, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning. That was near the low end of analysts' forecasts that ranged from 150,000 to 575,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
