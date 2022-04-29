ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerusalem, OH

Israeli police clash with rock-throwers at major holy site

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Palestinians hurled stones and Israeli police fired rubber-coated bullets at a major Jerusalem holy site early Friday that has seen waves of unrest in recent weeks.

The police say Palestinians inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound began hurling stones and fireworks around dawn in the direction of a heavily guarded gate that leads to the Western Wall, the holiest place where Jews can pray. The police advanced into the compound, firing rubber-coated bullets.

The violence ended around an hour later after other Palestinians in the compound intervened, convincing the stone throwers and the police to pull back.

The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service said more than 40 people were wounded, with 22 requiring treatment at local hospitals. It said Israeli forces prevented first responders from entering the compound during the clashes, and that one of its medics was beaten by police.

The police did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but said in a statement they had arrested three people.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is the third holiest site in Islam. It is built on a hilltop that is the most sacred site for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount because it was the location of the Jewish temples in antiquity. It has long been a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In recent weeks, Israeli police and Palestinians have clashed there on a number of occasions. Israeli authorities accuse the Hamas militant group ruling Gaza of inciting violence and say security forces were forced to intervene to halt stone-throwing.

The Palestinians say the presence of Israeli police at the site, and regular visits by increasing numbers of nationalist and religious Jews, are a violation of decades-old informal arrangements governing the site. The visits were halted last week for the last 10 days of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which concludes this weekend.

Tens of thousands of Muslims are expected to attend the main Friday prayers at midday. Earlier this week, an estimated 250,000 worshippers gathered at the site for Laylat al-Qadr, a night of intense prayers that marks the culmination of Ramadan, with no reports of violence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Israel says committed to status quo at Jerusalem holy site

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said Sunday that Israel was "committed" to the status quo that prevents Jews praying at Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the epicentre of repeated clashes. "Muslims pray on the Temple Mount, non-Muslims only visit," Lapid said, using the Jewish term for the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, the holiest place in Judaism and the third-holiest in Islam.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jerusalem, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
BBC

Gaza farmer finds 4,500-year-old statue of Canaanite goddess

A stone statue of an ancient goddess of beauty, love and war has been found in the Gaza Strip. Palestinian archaeologists say that the head of the Canaanite deity, Anat, dates back 4,500 years to the late Bronze Age. The discovery was made by a farmer digging his land in...
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Palestinians attack biblical figure Joseph's tomb in West Bank

The tomb where the biblical figure Joseph is said to be buried has been vandalised by Palestinians amid spiralling tensions with Israel. The site in Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, was attacked in what Israel's prime minister called a "frenzy of destruction". There has been a spate of Israeli...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Israeli Police#Hamas#Islam#Ap#Jews#Red Crescent#Jewish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Palestine
International Business Times

Holy Fire Lights Up Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre

With processions, chants and ululations, thousands of Christian Palestinians and pilgrims celebrated the Holy Fire ceremony at Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Saturday, the first to be held since Israel imposed new restrictions on attendance. Citing public safety, Israeli authorities sought to limit participation to 1,700 worshippers, a...
RELIGION
WHIO Dayton

Israel arrests Palestinian attackers who killed guard

JERUSALEM — (AP) — The Israeli military on Saturday said it has arrested a pair of Palestinian assailants who allegedly shot and killed a security guard at the entrance of a Jewish settlement in the West Bank. The detention followed a manhunt that was launched shortly after the...
MILITARY
Reuters

Jerusalem violence puts strain on Israel's coalition government

JERUSALEM, April 17 (Reuters) - Clashes in Jerusalem that have stoked tensions during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread into Sunday, triggering 18 arrests and putting further strain on Israel's coalition government. Israeli riot police faced off with fireworks-hurling Palestinians in the alleyways of the walled Old City after...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Israelis stand silently to remember the Holocaust

Israel came to a standstill on Thursday, halting the morning bustle for two minutes as sirens blared to honour millions murdered during the Holocaust.  Drivers stopped and stood in silence beside their vehicles, honouring the six million Jews killed by the Nazis during World War Two. 
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Deadly West Bank attack after day of clashes in Jerusalem

A Palestinian man and an Israeli guard were killed in separate West Bank incidents following clashes on Friday between Palestinians and Israeli police at Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque. Meanwhile, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man overnight Friday in the north of the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian health ministry.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
69K+
Followers
100K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy