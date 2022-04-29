Smith, Brown vie for Senate District 5 seat

State Rep. Kandie Smith and Grifton real estate agent Lenton Brown are vying for the Democratic nomination in the new state Senate District 5, which includes all of Pitt and Edgecombe counties.

Smith is a former Greenville City Council member and mayor who is finishing her second term in the State House of Representatives, representing District 8, which covers northern Pitt County. She is a graduated of Charleston Southern, lives in Greenville and is a training consultant.

Brown is a U.S. Navy veteran who earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and a minor in psychology from East Carolina University in 1979. He studied real estate at J.Y. Monk and became a licensed broker and Realtor.

Senate District 5 currently includes Pitt and Greene counties but was redrawn by the legislature last year. Sen. Don Davis, the current office holder, is running for U.S. Congress.

The winner of Democratic primary will face Republican Karen Kozel in November.

Following are responses from Brown and Smith to questions asked by The Daily Reflector ahead of the May 17 primary. Early voting is underway through May 14.

Why would you be a better state senator than your opponent?

Smith : I cannot speak to the experiences of my opponent, but I am positive the experiences I bring to the table have set me up for success as the next senator from District 5. I have been serving our area as an elected official going on 15 years now, and have many more years of experience as an advocate for our community. I know this community, I have always been willing to put in work for this community, and as a state senator, I will continue to make sure the people of our community are a priority in the state legislature.

Brown : I would be better because I have specific goals that I want to accomplish such as free tuition at all community colleges and state universities; a $15 minimum wage, legalizing permitless concealed and open carry; investment in economically disadvantaged areas; expansion of Medicaid; and pay increases for all state employees. I will represent all the citizens justly and fairly, bringing integrity to the N.C. Board of Elections, ending slavery in the North Carolina prison system, ending the abominable practice of taking the homes of poor people who die after receiving state aid and ensuring our justice system provides results that are equal and just.

What is the most important job of a state legislator and how do you plan to accomplish that job?

Smith : The most important job for a legislator is being accessible to the people. At the end of the day, if I am not accessible to our community, how can I ever know their needs? I got into government to serve people, and the best way I know how to serve people is by listening to them and then working together to come up with solutions to the problems facing them. That is what it means to lead by putting people first.

Brown : The most important job of a legislator as my campaign theme indicates is to provide representation and justice for all. I plan to be open, honest and accessible to all the people that I serve. I pledge to deal with the tough issues that most politicians, senior officials at the Department of Public Safety, and the Attorney General have been covering up, like the fact that black inmates are brutally beaten in the state’s prisons and black officers are routinely framed and terminated using false evidence for reporting or even witnessing such incidents. The most important thing is to bring people together.

What will your top priorities be in the state Senate?

Smith : My campaign has been built around putting “People First.” This means that we as legislators need to be addressing the most pressing issues facing our community with actionable solutions that make a difference to people first and foremost. My top priorities for this campaign include: 1. Education; 2. Affordable Housing; 3. Health care; 4. Mental Health; 5. Economic Development and Jobs; 6. Criminal Justice Reform.

Brown : Initiate free tuition at community/four-year colleges for families earning less than $100,000 yearly; bringing integrity to the N.C. Board of Elections; end Slavery in the North Carolina’s prison system for black officers and inmates; legalizing permitless concealed and open carry; energy independence for U.S.; encourage investment in historically economically disadvantaged areas; raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour; expand Medicaid; significantly increase pay for state employees; end the abominable process of taking the family homes of poor people who die after receiving state aid; providing incentives to bring back the film industry to North Carolina; term limits.

How would you work with the likely Republican majority to ensure legislation that supports your constituents is adopted?

Smith : Having served two terms in the minority in the House of Representatives, I have had no shortage of experiences working alongside the Republican majority to ensure our community’s priorities remain priorities. During my freshman term in the House, I was able to pass more legislation than any other Democrat, and during this session, I was able to work with my colleagues across the aisle to help secure $215 million for the new ECU Brody School of Medicine. I have never shied away from working with my colleagues in order to represent all of the people of our area.

Brown : Having earned a degree in political science with a minor in psychology, having traveled worldwide, and having dealt with people nationally and internationally from a number of different cultures and backgrounds, I would have no problem during the research as well as cultivating the professional relationships necessary to get legislation passed even in a Republican-controlled Senate. There is a difference between a leader and a “yes” person in a leadership position. I fully intend to propose legislation, have it debated in both chambers, and to have it enacted into law. The residents of Pitt and Edgecombe counties need a representative that will fight for their concerns.

What issues do Pitt and Edgecombe counties share in common? How are they different and how will you address disparate needs?

Smith : My priority issues for my campaign encompass the challenges facing both the people of Edgecombe and Pitt Counties. When I was first working with my team putting together the mission for our campaign, I spent a lot of time talking to people in our neighborhoods about their top concerns for our state government. It is clear to me that what most people in our area want are common-sense solutions to ensure the health, safety, and prosperity of them and their families. My campaign priorities reflect the main issues we need to target to help make that dream a reality.

Brown : In both counties there is a real need to upgrade our infrastructure, such roads, bridges, as well as high-speed internet so as to be able to attract companies both nationally and internationally. There is a real need to invest in historically economically disadvantaged areas. Pitt County has a world-class university, community college, and hospital that have resulted in tremendous economic development over the past 40 years. We should provide tax incentives to spur investments in Edgecombe County.