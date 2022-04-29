Crime roundup: vehicle break-in cleared
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office investigated a vehicle break-in reported on the morning of April 27 at a car dealership at 4705 U.S. 13, Greenville.
According to a report released by the sheriff’s office, the offender used a blunt object to damage a vehicle’s radio and front bumper. The report also states airbags valued at $250 were stolen from the vehicle.
The case has been cleared.
Pitt County
The Sheriff’s Office released additional reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
- 5100 block County Home Road, 5:45 p.m.-9:28 p.m. April 27: unknown offender assaulted woman by pointing gun; case active.
- 6500 block N.C. 43, Fountain, 5:57 p.m. April 27: man assaulted spouse at residence; case active.
