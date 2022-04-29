Crime roundup: vehicle break-in cleared

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office investigated a vehicle break-in reported on the morning of April 27 at a car dealership at 4705 U.S. 13, Greenville.

According to a report released by the sheriff’s office, the offender used a blunt object to damage a vehicle’s radio and front bumper. The report also states airbags valued at $250 were stolen from the vehicle.

The case has been cleared.

Pitt County

The Sheriff’s Office released additional reports with the following details and allegations:

Assaults