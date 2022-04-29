Paying Rent With Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Is Now Possible

Global real-estate firm Jamestown LP has enabled rental payments with cryptocurrency.

What Happened: According to a report from Real Estate Weekly, Jamestown has partnered with cryptocurrency payments provider BitPay to enable crypto rental payments.

BitPay was also the payments provider of choice for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC when it started accepting Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD for movie tickets.

Jamestown will enable rental payments in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD, Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, Wrapped Bitcoin WBTC/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Litecoin LTC/USD, and five USD-pegged stablecoins (GUSD, USDC, USDP, DAI, and BUSD).

“Blockchain technology and the digital assets it enables, like cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens, are key components to the evolution of real estate,” said Michael Phillips, President of Jamestown.

The real-estate firm plans to roll out the program throughout the U.S. which covers its properties located over 26 million square feet. Included in this list are Ponce City Market in Atlanta, Ballston Exchange in Arlington, and Levi’s Plaza in San Francisco.

