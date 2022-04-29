ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Paying Rent With Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Is Now Possible

By Samyuktha Sriram
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZSg2F_0fNoiR2o00

Global real-estate firm Jamestown LP has enabled rental payments with cryptocurrency.

What Happened: According to a report from Real Estate Weekly, Jamestown has partnered with cryptocurrency payments provider BitPay to enable crypto rental payments.

BitPay was also the payments provider of choice for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC when it started accepting Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD for movie tickets.

Jamestown will enable rental payments in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD, Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, Wrapped Bitcoin WBTC/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Litecoin LTC/USD, and five USD-pegged stablecoins (GUSD, USDC, USDP, DAI, and BUSD).

“Blockchain technology and the digital assets it enables, like cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens, are key components to the evolution of real estate,” said Michael Phillips, President of Jamestown.

The real-estate firm plans to roll out the program throughout the U.S. which covers its properties located over 26 million square feet. Included in this list are Ponce City Market in Atlanta, Ballston Exchange in Arlington, and Levi’s Plaza in San Francisco.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, BTC was trading at $39,700, up 1.36% over 24 hours. ETH was trading at $2,900, up 1.61% and DOGE was trading at $0.13, down 2.37% over the same period.

Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Could Shiba Inu Skyrocket After the Upcoming Ethereum Merge?

Shiba Inu is built on the Ethereum blockchain and will benefit from the planned merge. However, there are several reasons why the merge won't provide a huge catalyst for Shiba Inu. But Shiba Inu does have other potential catalysts on the way, including the Shibarium launch. You’re reading a free...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Whales Pouncing on Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu Amid Crypto Market Downtown, According to On-Chain Data

The world’s largest Ethereum (ETH) whales are gobbling up memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) even while data suggests that most SHIB investors remain deep underwater. According to a new tweet from the whale-tracking website WhaleStats, SHIB has surpassed ETH layer-2 scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) as the top traded crypto asset among the top 500 Ethereum wallets.
PETS
dailyhodl.com

Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Acquires More Than $71,000,000 in BTC in Just One Week

The third-largest Bitcoin (BTC) whale in the crypto world continues to feast as it makes more massive purchases of BTC. Data-tracking website BitInfoCharts says that this same whale is the biggest non-exchange entity in existence and has acquired a staggering 1,800 BTC in the past seven days. With Bitcoin currently...
MARKETS
CNBC

Crypto prices rebound and Solana's co-founder thinks bitcoin needs proof of stake: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko speaks with CNBC's Kate Rooney about the platform's development, the token's price swings and whether bitcoin should adopt the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism.
MARKETS
