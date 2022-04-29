ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khalid Welcomes Summer in Buoyant ‘Skyline’ Music Video

By Emily Zemler
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
Khalid has dropped a new song, “Skyline,” along with a summery music video directed by Levi Turner and Cody LaPlant. The track, written by Khalid and produced by Chrome Sparks, is the lead single off the rapper’s forthcoming third studio album.

The music video sees Khalid enjoying sunny weather in a picturesque field alongside his dancers before he takes a drive through the clouds. The visuals reflect the uplifting tone of the song itself.

“‘Skyline’ to me is a recharge and full of summer vibes,” Khalid said in a statement. “I hope it brings my fans joy and gets them through any dark times they may be going through.”

Khalid’s most recent release was single “Last Call,” released in celebration of the five-year anniversary of his debut album, American Teen . His mixtape, Scenic Drive , dropped in December and featured contributions from Alicia Keys, Majid Jordan, Ari Lennox, Smino, Kiana Ledé, Quin, Lucky Daye, and 6lack. Khalid’s unnamed upcoming LP will serve as the follow-up to 2019’s Free Spirit, and is set for release later this year.

