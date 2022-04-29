ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Airbus wins engine maker backing for 2024 jet output

By Tim Hepher, Christina Amann
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48JZUA_0fNogLUk00
The Safran company is pictured at the company's logistic area in Colomiers, near Toulouse, France, November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS/MUNICH, April 29 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) looks set to raise narrowbody jetliner production for 2024 after reaching a compromise deal with at least two suppliers following months of wrangling over the speed of post-pandemic recovery.

The world's largest planemaker is restoring and slightly expanding pre-pandemic output for best-selling models as traffic rebounds in the West, but has been struggling to persuade engine makers to place the bets needed to go significantly further.

France's Safran (SAF.PA), which co-produces engines with General Electric (GE.N) under their CFM venture, and Germany's MTU Aero Engines (MTXGn.DE), affiliated with Pratt & Whitney (RTX.N), both said they had struck deals with Airbus on 2024.

"It corresponds to the quantity that we had committed to before the crisis and given (this), we were naturally able to reach agreement on a quantity to supply in 2024," Safran Chief Executive Olivier Andries told reporters.

He would not discuss specifics except to say the new target differs from 2023, effectively ruling out a flattening of production of the A320neo which competes with Boeing's 737 MAX.

Airbus declined to comment ahead of results next week. Chief Executive Guillaume Faury on Thursday restated firm plans to raise A320-family output to 65 a month by summer 2023.

Airbus has said it aims to take a decision by mid-year on whether to go further and raise monthly output to 70 in the first quarter of 2024 and as high as 75 by 2025.

It is making 50 A320-family jets a month and its schedule calls for an interim milestone of 61 a month by end-2022, according to a filing in a court case with Qatar Airways.

Until now, engine makers CFM and to a lesser extent Pratt & Whitney have voiced concerns about committing to monthly airplane production levels beyond the 65 planned for mid-2023.

They fear a fractured global supply chain will not be able to keep up, or that they will be left with unsold engines and a drain on cash if demand does not rise as Airbus hopes. Sources say they want advances and guarantees to back new increases.

They also fret that their main business of servicing planes already in the fleet would be damaged if new planes pour into a bruised post-pandemic market too quickly, pushing out older planes with plenty of years of repair revenues ahead of them.

Demand for medium-haul jets like the Airbus A320neo, which offers a choice of CFM and Pratt & Whitney engines, and the Boeing 737 MAX, powered solely by CFM, has been robust.

Safran said traffic in North America and Europe was recovering, offset by a sudden new slowdown in China. Germany's MTU has been more upbeat than some suppliers.

"The market is there for higher production rates; we are confident that it will work. We have agreed on production rates for 2024," Chief Executive Reiner Winkler told reporters.

However, leasing magnate Steven Udvar-Hazy, chairman of Air Lease (AL.N), warned Air Finance Journal this week that single-aisle Airbus output was facing chronic industrial delays.

The outcome in actual production of engines depends on two variables that have to be agreed between suppliers and Airbus: the level of plane production and the split in engine supplies between CFM and Pratt & Whitney.

Before the crisis, industry sources say, Airbus was committed to 63 planes a month with just under 60% of the engines coming from CFM, but had explored rates of 70-plus.

Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Boeing CEO talks China crash, 737 Max jet after 1Q loss

BA THE BOEING CO. 154.46 -12.46 -7.46%. In a letter accompanying first quarter earnings results, Calhoun acknowledged the loss of the 123 passengers and nine crew members who were killed after China Eastern Airlines flight MU 5735 crashed into a hillside in Southern China. "Our thoughts and prayers remain with...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
DELCO.Today

$5.2 Billion Chinook Deal From Germany Nearly at Doorstep of Ridley Boeing Plant

Tony Britt of Oxford exits the cockpit of a Chinook at Boeing in Ridley Park. The Ridley Boeing plant has come into a potentially lucrative $5.27 billion deal to produce 60 new Chinook CH-47F military helicopters for Germany in its efforts to rearm against potential Russian threats to NATO nations sending weapons to Ukraine, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillaume Faury
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Aircraft#Paris Munich#European#General Electric#Cfm#Pratt Whitney#A320neo
Reuters

India woos semiconductor makers in quest to become key player

BENGALURU, April 29 (Reuters) - India will provide support for companies looking to invest in semiconductor manufacturing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, as the South Asian nation sets its sights on becoming a key player in the global supply chain for chips. Even as more firms and countries...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Indonesia Navy Seizes Two Tankers Carrying Palm Oil

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's navy seized two tankers carrying crude palm oil, palm olein and methanol for what it said were permit and paperwork violations, in an operation conducted a day before a palm oil export ban took effect, it said on Thursday. MT World Progress violated vessel specifications in...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Britain says Russia forced to merge, redeploy depleted units

April 30 (Reuters) - Russia has been forced to merge and redeploy depleted and disparate units from failed advances in northeast Ukraine, a British military update said on Saturday. "Shortcomings in Russian tactical coordination remain. A lack of unit-level skills and inconsistent air support have left Russia unable to fully...
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia expects trade with China to reach $200 billion by 2024 -report

(Reuters) -Russia said on Saturday it expected commodity flows with China to grow and trade with Beijing to reach $200 billion by 2024, as Moscow faces mounting isolation from the West. China has refused to condemn Russia’s actions in Ukraine and has criticized the unprecedented Western sanctions on Moscow. The...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Qatar Airways
Country
Germany
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

China military PR video hints at 3rd aircraft carrier launch

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. A newly released military propaganda video suggests that the third aircraft carrier of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) could be launched soon, Chinese media and experts said. A six-minute video, produced by the PLA Navy...
MILITARY
Reuters

Norway's Hydro makes $240 million bid for Polish recycler Alumetal

OSLO, April 29 (Reuters) - Norwegian metals maker Norsk Hydro (NHY.OL) said on Friday it had offered to buy Polish recycler Alumetal (AMT.WA) in an all-cash transaction for 1.07 billion zloty ($240.4 million), in an attempt to strengthen its recycling profile in Europe. Hydro said two members of Alumetal's supervisory...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Germany's Scholz visits ally Japan, not China, on first Asian trip

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Germany seeks closer ties with countries that share democratic values in the Asia-Pacific region, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday, visiting Japan rather than top trading partner China during his first official trip to the region. "It is no coincidence that my first trip as...
CHINA
Reuters

Japan PM starts Southeast Asia visit with Ukraine, China in focus

JAKARTA, April 29 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida kicked off his Southeast Asia tour on Friday, meeting his Indonesian counterpart to discuss regional responses to the Ukraine crisis as well as counter China's growing assertiveness in the region. As Asia's sole member of the Group of Seven (G7),...
INDIA
International Business Times

Oil Down $1 On China Growth Worries, While EU Weighs Russian Crude Ban

Oil prices fell on Monday in holiday-sapped trade in Asia as concerns about weak economic growth in China, the world's top oil importer, outweighed fears of potential supply stress from a looming European Union ban on Russian crude. Brent crude futures fell $1.13, or 1.1%, to $106.01 a barrel at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Finnish group ditches Russian-built nuclear plant plan

HELSINKI, May 2 (Reuters) - Finnish-led consortium Fennovoima said on Monday it had scrapped a contract for Russia's state-owned Rosatom to build a nuclear power plant in Finland, citing delays and increased risks due to the war in Ukraine. The announcement ended months of uncertainty and years of political wrangling...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Conversation U.S.

Russia's weaponization of natural gas could backfire by destroying demand for it

In December 2006, The Economist magazine published a cover drawing of Russian president Vladimir Putin, dressed like a 1930s gangster in a dark suit and fedora hat, under the headline “Don’t Mess with Russia.” Putin held a gasoline nozzle, gripping it like a machine gun. The target presumably was Europe, which relied heavily on Russia for oil and natural gas. The cover story’s subheading asserted, “Russia’s habitual abuse of its energy muscle is bad for its citizens, its neighbourhood and the world.” Today that assertion still rings true with Russia’s cutoff of natural gas deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria. As an...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

418K+
Followers
322K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy