Technology has pervaded every element of business for decades, either gradually or what feels like overnight. In any case, these changes have been iterations of existing systems and designed to adapt ways of doing things. Post pandemic life, however, is bringing about a change that doesn’t just better, but fundamentally reimagines the tools and technologies at our disposal. The hyper-connectivity of society is at the core of this shift, as we are entering the all-powerful 6G era - a technology that has the potential to be almost unimaginably pervasive.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 HOURS AGO