ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UK house price growth slows from 18-year high, mortgage lender Nationwide says

By David Milliken
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LlPkt_0fNof2lz00

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - British house prices rose less than expected this month after expanding in March at the fastest pace since 2004, figures from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Friday.

Annual price growth slowed to 12.1% in April from March's 18-year peak of 14.3%, after a 0.3% monthly increase which was the smallest since September and well below economists' average forecast in a Reuters poll for a 0.8% rise.

Nationwide said prices were being supported by a strong job market, but it expected momentum to weaken this year due to stretched affordability and falling real incomes as pay fails to keep up with inflation.

"We continue to expect the housing market to slow in the quarters ahead," Nationwide chief economist Robert Gardner said.

"Moreover, assuming that labour market conditions remain strong, the Bank of England is likely to raise interest rates further, which will also exert a drag on the market if this feeds through to mortgage rates," he added.

Most economists expect the BoE to raise interest rates to 1% on May 5, the highest since 2009, and financial markets see interest rates reaching 2.25% by the end of the year, to tackle the highest rate of inflation in 30 years.

Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to EY ITEM Club, said a "serious correction" in British house prices looked unlikely.

"Current economic pressures weigh heavier on low-income households, who disproportionately rent, than the better-off, who are primarily owner-occupiers," he said.

British house prices, like those in many other Western countries, rose sharply after an initial lull at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as many richer households looked for more space to support working from home.

Nationwide said the proportion of people looking to move house was higher than a year ago, but the proportion looking to move away from cities had fallen to 12% from 25%, based on a survey of 3,003 people it conducted this month.

The average house price in April was 267,620 pounds ($335,435), up from 222,915 pounds two years earlier at the start of the pandemic.

($1 = 0.7978 pounds)

Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James and Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

The economic shock hitting the housing market is starting to do some damage

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The message from the Federal Reserve is pretty clear: The central bank is done sitting on the sidelines as inflation eats away at Americans' buying power. To be successful, of course, they'll need to rein in one of the biggest drivers of runaway inflation: The red-hot U.S. housing market.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. housing market alarm bells begin to ring: McGeever

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) -The U.S. housing market is feeling the heat from the explosion in Treasury bond yields, with some key warning signs flashing more intensely than they have in many years. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate is above 5% and the highest since 2011, and the rise this...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#House Prices#Interest Rates#Housing Market#Uk#Nationwide#British#The Bank Of England#Ey Item Club
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns soaring inflation under Biden will send America back to the 1970s: 'We're going to have a period of stagflation'

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio has warned that the US economy is headed for 'stagflation' similar to that of the 1970s. 'I think that most likely what we're going to have is a period of stagflation. And then you have to understand how to build a portfolio that's balanced for that kind of an environment,' Dalio told Yahoo Finance in an interview published on Monday.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Motley Fool

Home Prices Hit a Record High in March as Mortgage Rates Soared

Talk about a surprising trend. Many home buyers are struggling with sky-high prices. Even though mortgage rates have been notably higher this year, home price gains have managed to hold steady. Although home prices have been elevated since the latter part of 2020, between then and the start of 2022,...
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Housing Beat: Mortgage Rates Stay Elevated, Profit Margins On Home Sales Down

Mortgage rates remained on the high side this week while pending home sales continued to decline and mortgage delinquency rates also recorded downward motion. On The Mortgage Front: According to the latest data from Freddie Mac (OTC: FMCC), the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.1% for the week ending April 28, down slightly from last week’s 5.11%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.4%, up from last week’s 4.38%. And the five-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 3.78%, up from last week’s 3.75%.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Mortgage Demand Just Dropped to Nearly Half of What It Was a Year Ago

Given how interest rates have soared, that's not shocking. Mortgage rates have risen steadily since the start of 2022. At this point, mortgage demand is substantially lower than it was last year, especially with regard to refinances. Home buyers and owners alike enjoyed low mortgage rates from mid-2020 through the...
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

Treasury yields jump after another sign of rising inflation

U.S. Treasury yields jumped Friday after another inflation reading showed prices on the rise. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 6.5 basis points to 2.928% around 4:20 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added 6.6 basis points to 2.995%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

416K+
Followers
321K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy