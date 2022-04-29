ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bank of Japan May Have Limited Tools to Deal With the Weak Yen, But That's Not Its Focus

By Eustance Huang, CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bank of Japan may be limited in its ability to deal with recent weakness in the yen, but experts who spoke with CNBC noted the currency is not really the central bank's main focus anyway. The Japanese yen went above 130 against the dollar on Thursday after the...

Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold rises, but U.S. rate hike bets set up monthly drop

* U.S. economy unexpectedly contracts in the first quarter * Dollar off 20-year highs * Silver, platinum also headed for monthly drops (Updates prices, details) By Bharat Gautam April 29 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Friday as worrying U.S. economic data rekindled some interest in the safe-haven metal, but bullion was likely to log its first monthly drop since January on bets for aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Spot gold was up 0.6% at $1,905.67 per ounce, as of 0546 GMT, but had lost about 1.6% so far this month. U.S. gold futures were up 0.9% at $1,908.10. The disappointing U.S. GDP number could take some pressure off the Fed to tighten quite as aggressively as it has hinted, a rhetoric that has pressured gold in recent weeks, said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX. "That has given gold a bit of a lifeline, and knocked the dollar back just a bit. I don't expect these moves to continue though," Spivak added. Fed officials have aligned around plans to accelerate the pace of interest rate hikes this year, but remain split over what could be the make-or-break decision of where to stop to avoid dragging the economy into recession. Higher short-term U.S. interest rates and bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion. Gold prices were headed for their first monthly percentage drop since January, with the dollar and U.S. 10-year Treasury yields strengthening this month. A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced gold less attractive for other currency holders. The dollar edged off a 20-year high it reached against rivals in the previous session. "The freight train, otherwise known as the U.S. dollar, will have to slow down at some point. And that could bode well for gold when it does," trading firm City Index's senior market analyst Matt Simpson said in a note. Spot silver gained 0.9% to $23.34 per ounce, platinum advanced 0.6% to $924.49, and palladium rose 0.7% to $2,247.63. All were set for monthly falls. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Vinay Dwivedi and Shounak Dasgupta)
Reuters

U.S. dollar rises to two-year high; yuan tumbles

NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar scaled two-year peaks, as a wave of risk aversion hit global markets, while the Chinese yuan posted its largest three-day losing streak in nearly four years on growing worries of an economic slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. With war in...
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
CNBC

Treasury yields jump after another sign of rising inflation

U.S. Treasury yields jumped Friday after another inflation reading showed prices on the rise. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 6.5 basis points to 2.928% around 4:20 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added 6.6 basis points to 2.995%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
CBS News

U.S. stocks take sharp plunge ahead of major tech earnings

Stocks fell in Tuesday afternoon trading as markets remain turbulent amid a busy week of earnings from some of the nation's biggest companies, including Microsoft and Apple. The S&P 500 closed down 2.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 809 points, or 2.4%, to 33,240 and the Nasdaq plunged nearly 4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 11% so far in April and is on track for its worst calendar month since the financial crisis in 2008. It is also now down about 21% from its record set in November.
Reuters

Sterling falls to 21-month low vs dollar amid growth worries

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Sterling held near its lowest levels since 2020 on Tuesday against a broadly firm dollar, with worries about Britain's economic outlook exacerbated by latest debt numbers and fears that COVID-19 restrictions in China will hurt world growth. Sterling was down 0.6% at $1.2660 at 1430...
