Anze Kopitar said it was his decision to put the “C” on Dustin Brown’s jersey on Thursday. In the final regular-season game of the year, the LA Kings fell 3-2 in overtime to the Vancouver Canucks, finishing with 99 points. While Anze Kopitar returned to the lineup, it was Dustin Brown who donned the captain’s “C” on his sweater in what was the final regular-season game of his career.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO