Firefighters in Rockford responded to a building collapse that occurred as a result of thunderstorms in the area Saturday evening, according to authorities. In a tweet at approximately 6:30 p.m., the Rockford Fire Department said it was on scene of a building collapse near Broadway and 9th Street. It wasn't immediately known if anyone was inside the building at the time of collapse or if injuries occurred.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO