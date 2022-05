As one of the smaller schools in the Great Lakes Conference, Fairview is accustomed to facing track and field powers such as Westlake, Rocky River and Bay. So, when the Warriors got the opportunity to face schools of similar size, they took full advantage, sweeping the team titles April 30 at the Lutheran West Joe King Longhorn Invitational. The girls scored 129½ points to 100 for Lutheran West and 96½ for Elyria Catholic. The boys meet went down to the final event, with Fairview totaling 115 points to 107 for Elyria Catholic and 98 for Columbia.

FAIRVIEW, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO