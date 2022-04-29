S.Korean stocks rise 1% as chipmakers jump; won strengthens

* KOSPI rises 1%, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won jumps against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, April 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose 1% on Friday to hit a one-week high, led by heavyweight chipmakers, but the benchmark index marked its first monthly fall in three. The Korean won jumped, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 27.56 points, or 1.03%, at 2,695.05, marking the highest close since April 22.

** Still, the index fell 2.27% for the month after two straight months of gains.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics jumped 4.01%, marking the fastest daily rise since Dec. 1, 2021, and peer SK Hynix rose 2.74%, following a surge in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index overnight.

** SK Innovation dropped 4.87% after the company warned its battery unit’s turnaround could take longer than past guidance indicated.

** Anxieties over U.S. monetary policy tightening, global economic slowdown, and impacts of China’s lockdown measures may heighten again next week, said Daishin Securities’ analyst Lee Kyoung-min.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 13.9 billion won ($11.06 million) worth of shares on the main board, snapping a six-day selling streak.

** The won closed trading 1.32% higher at 1,255.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform.

** However, the currency ended April 3.49% lower and posted the worst monthly performance since October 2016.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,255.6 per dollar, up 1.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,256.0.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.11 point to 105.35 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.8 basis points to 2.954%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 8.1 basis points to 3.249%. ($1 = 1,256.2900 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)