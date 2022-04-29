ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Trip Advisor’s Top Thing to Do in Each of Kentucky’s Ten Largest Cities

By Dave Spencer
 2 days ago
As the days get warmer and longer, I'm always thinking of quick weekend getaways. Maybe you are, too. So what if you were to take a road trip or three across Kentucky? Wouldn't you want to know the best things to do along the way?. Trip Advisor is the...

How To Get $25 Concert Tickets To Shows In Indiana, Illinois, & Kentucky

Live Nation is once again offering fans access to $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,700 shows across North America this year. What better way to kick off the summer than by going to some great concerts here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky for only $25? Well, Live Nation's Concert Week returns on May 4th at 10 a.m. ET through Tuesday, May 10th, or while supplies last. You've got a whole week to take advantage of cheap concert tickets for shows in a variety of venues as well as all kinds of genres of music. According to the press release:
INDIANA STATE
Are Students in Kentucky and Indiana Required to Say the Pledge of Allegiance?

For most of us, we can remember standing at our desks in school, facing the American flag that hung in the classroom, and our right hand over our hearts while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. In my St. Louis high school, students took turns being selected to sing the national anthem during morning announcements each day, followed by leading the pledge to kick off our school days.
INDIANA STATE
Baby Formula Shortages Affecting Indiana and Kentucky

Having a baby during a pandemic is scary, having a baby during a pandemic that's also dealing with a formula shortage is even scarier. Back in February, there was a massive recall of Similac formula, that caused shelves to clear out at stores, but other formulas still seemed to have good stock. Since that recall, a formula shortage has expanded to other brands as well due to demand increasing.
INDIANA STATE
Lifestyle
Families can Enjoy Giant Games on the River at Smothers Park this Summer

Summer is almost here! Families in and around Owensboro will have the chance to enjoy a new event coming to Smothers Park in downtown Owensboro and it's awesome. The Owensboro Parks & Recreation Department is a part of the City Government right here in Owensboro. They are responsible for the planning of programming for quality of life for all ages in our community.
OWENSBORO, KY
Indiana State Parks Offering Free Admission and Free Fishing on May 1st

It feels like forever since the weather has been consistently nice enough to enjoy a day outside. Sure, there's been a day or two here and there since Spring officially began a month or so back, but it feels like more times than not, on days with warm temperatures it's raining, and once the rain passes through, the temperature drops 20 degrees and it's a little too chilly to spend a prolonged amount of time outside. The good news is, those days will soon be in the rearview and we'll have consistently warm temperatures that will make us want to be outdoors enjoying the beautiful landscapes the state of Indiana has to offer. To encourage that outdoor activity the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering us the opportunity to enjoy our many state parks free of charge for one day only.
INDIANA STATE
See How Indiana and Surrounding States Have Changed Over the Past 750 Million Years

I'm going to assume we can all look at a map and point to Indiana, Kentucky, or Illinois. Actually, we probably don't even need to look at a map. We can picture the shape of each in our heads. The same goes for the entire United States. We can visualize Florida dangling off the bottom into the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico. The state of Maine pointing northeast and the curve of the west coast are all pretty easy to "see" in our minds when we think about how the country looks on a map or globe. But as we know, thanks to science, the United States, and frankly every other country and continent in the world hasn't always looked the way they do now. What we may not know is how they looked before they took the shapes we're familiar with. Thanks to a new interactive globe, now we do.
INDIANA STATE
