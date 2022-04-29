ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Tuned In: East Bay Concerts

By Emilie White
diablomag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article May 6 and 8. Sir Paul McCartney needs no introduction. The iconic pop star is heading to the Oakland Arena for what is sure to be a music fan’s dream evening, packed with tunes from his Beatles, Wings, and solo days. The East Bay shows will be McCartney’s first in...

www.diablomag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Watch Paul McCartney Break Out Beatles Live Rarities At Spokane Tour Opener

Paul McCartney is back in the US playing arenas and stadiums for the first time since 2019, and with his 80th birthday looming, you’d better go see him if you get the chance. The Beatles/Wings legend’s tour kicked off in Spokane last night at Spokane Arena. According to setlist.fm, his setlist was littered with classics as usual, including some he hasn’t performed live for many years: “Getting Better” for the first time since 2003, “You Never Give Me Your Money” for the first time since 2003, “She Came In Through The Bathroom Window” for the first time since 2008. I would like to see McCartney perform these songs, preferably with my father.
SPOKANE, WA
Variety

Paul McCartney ‘Duets’ With John Lennon on Opening Night of ‘Got Back’ Tour

Click here to read the full article. Peter Jackson’s “The Beatles: Get Back” documentary got an unexpected sequel moment Thursday on the opening night of Paul McCartney’s “Got Back” tour, when Macca duetted with a video of John Lennon on the Beatles’ classic “I’ve Got a Feeling.” The homage took place in Spokane, Washington, where video footage shows McCartney and his longtime band performing the song as the crowd erupts when Lennon’s image appears on the video screen. Such video duets have become common at recent concerts, although they’re usually deployed for things like guest raps and moments like Elton John...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livermore, CA
City
El Cerrito, CA
City
Walnut Creek, CA
Oakland, CA
Entertainment
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
NPR

Her Voice Is In The Air

Flora Purim's voice echoes through the music of the last half-century as if generated by the atmosphere. The often wordless, rhythmic, deeply free style the Brazilian singer pioneered is the astrological air element connecting samba to rock and be-bop to jazz fusion. Her singing energizes landmark recordings with Chick Corea, George Duke and Airto Moreira, the percussionist who is also her husband and lifelong musical partner. At the height of her success during American music's renewed love affair with Brazil in the mid-1970s, this earthy woman with the voice of a bird, a cloud, a butterfly — all images invoked on albums with titles like Light As a Feather, as marketers tried to capture the floating precision of her technique — had the most lucrative recording deal in jazz and an unquenchable desire to keep moving. She could fly: "I am trying to create a kind of music that goes beyond jazz, that is universal," she told journalist Larry Rohter in 1977. "I am looking for something that recognizes no barriers, no flags, no languages." Her adventurousness would take her beyond jazz and back again many times and crown her as the rarest kind of singer: often imitated, rarely if ever matched.
MUSIC
wfit.org

Mozart's Attic Sunday May 1st at 6:00 p.m.

Well, the Sixth Symphony is about as mellow as he allows himself to become in public. He was an angry and unhappy man — with much to be angry and unhappy about — but he took joy in the simple pleasure of getting out of the city to spend time in the forest, and he shares that joy with us in this symphony, known as the Pastorale, our featured work this Sunday.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Benanti
Person
Sergei Prokofiev
Person
Dave Brubeck
Person
Lila Downs
Person
Michael Franti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Bay#Concerts#Art#Jazz#Wings#Latin#Cal Performances#The Academy Awards#Concord#New World#Bankhead Theater
Simplemost

‘Encanto’ Sing-Along Concert Tour Is Coming This Summer

Are you and your kids still dancing and singing to the Academy Award-winning Disney movie “Encanto”? If watching the movie at home just isn’t enough to keep your fans of the Madrigal family satisfied, then you need to know about the “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour” hitting the road starting this July.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Guitar
loudersound.com

Derek Sherinian teams up with Steve Stevens for the The Vortex

Sons Of Apollo keyboard player Derek Sherinian has released a brand new visualiser video for his track The Vortex, which features some fine guitar work from Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens. It's taken from Sherinian's upcoming solo album Vortex, which will be released through InsideOut Music on July 1. As...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

See Olivia Rodrigo Perform ‘Complicated’ With Avril Lavigne at Toronto Concert

Click here to read the full article. Since the start of Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour, the singer has performed Avril Lavigne’s hit “Complicated” on a nightly basis. At her concert Friday at Toronto’s Massey Hall, Rodrigo was joined onstage by the Canadian pop-punk princess herself to deliver the 2002 single. Prior to “Complicated,” Rodrigo teased a special guest from Canada. “I am so, so, so, so lucky because she came here tonight to sing with me,” Rodrigo announced, with the ecstatic crowd deducing Lavigne’s presence before she was announced. The two singers, both in plaid flannel skirts, then launched into the...
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Paul McCartney Does Virtual Duet with John Lennon During WA Concert

Paul McCartney and John Lennon's relationship is often seen as bitter, but this week ... Macca seems to have made it clear ... him and John can still come together, even now. The Beatles frontman was performing this week in Spokane, WA ... and toward the end of the show, during an encore performance, PMC started strumming to his band's song "I've Got a Feeling" -- which appears on The Beatles' last album, "Let It Be."
SPOKANE, WA
Eater

This Micro Food Hall is Opening Three New Locations Throughout the Bay

Tiny spaces with hits from Señor Sisig, Curry Up Now, Humphrey Slocombe, and more Bay Area favorites are at arm’s reach. Local Kitchens, a startup that caught the attention of Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and DoorDash’s Tony Xu, looks to grow its own fleet by adding three Northern California spots this summer, Bay Area Inno reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy