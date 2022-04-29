ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Bay Area Book Festival: Off the Page in Berkeley

By Emilie White
diablomag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProviding young children with books from an early age can instill a love of literature that transforms their lives. On May 7 and 8, the Bay Area Book Festival will welcome bookworms of all ages to downtown Berkeley for the first live festival since before the pandemic, with...

www.diablomag.com

