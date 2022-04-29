ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Cowley, Sedgwick, Sumner by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Butler; Cowley; Sedgwick; Sumner Strong...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and Beyarsville. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. .The Snake River below Warren crested just below Moderate flood stage overnight. While river levels will continue to fall, the river is expected to remain within Minor flood stage through the middle of the week, before dropping to Action stage by the late week period. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Snake River below Warren. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 71.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD STAGE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 70.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:45 AM CDT Sunday was 70.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 64.8 feet early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 67.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lee, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lee; Pontotoc FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following counties, Lee and Pontotoc. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 420 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1.0 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tupelo, Verona, Tombigbee State Park, Trace State Park, Saltillo, Shannon, Plantersville, Furrs, Troy, Nettleton, Sherman, Flowerdale, Bissell, Palmetto, Beech Springs, Skyline, Old Union, Indian Hills, Belden and Chesterville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LEE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS, NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS AND SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Critical fire weather conditions will make their return today as southwest surface winds strengthen across western and central New Mexico. Combined with very dry conditions and an unstable atmosphere, critical fire weather conditions are expected in all areas except the northeast and east central plains where increased low-level moisture will be along with thunderstorms. By Monday, westerly flow aloft strengthens areawide, and the increased humidities across the east will fall rapidly. This will set the stage for another round of critical fire weather Monday along and east of the central mountain chain. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS CANCELLED The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has cancelled the Fire Weather Watch. The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast and East Central Plains Monday morning through Monday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West to northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
CURRY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Fayette, Franklin, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 04:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fayette; Franklin; Union FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Central Indiana and Southeast Indiana, including the following counties, in East Central Indiana, Fayette IN and Union IN. In Southeast Indiana, Franklin IN. * WHEN...Until 730 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 455 AM EDT, radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Batesville, Liberty, West College Corner, Oldenburg, Lake Santee, Salem, Blooming Grove, Metamora, Laurel, Everton, Mounds State Recreation Area, Dunlapsville, Alquina, Whitewater State Park, Billingsville, Peppertown, Cottage Grove, Buena Vista, Hamburg and Kitchel.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 21:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. For the Big Creek...including Blairstown...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Creek at Blairstown. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, The west bank of the creek begins to flood. At 23.0 feet, Flooding occurs at the west approach to the N Highway bridge located 0.2 miles west of Blairstown. Flooding also occurs across B Highway near Big Creek which is several miles northwest of Blairstown. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 21.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 13.2 feet early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CASS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Rockingham FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will continue to rapidly warm through this morning and therefore the threat has ended.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Southern Cook, North Shore, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 02:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore .Rainfall amounts along the North Shore as of 3 AM range from three quarters of an inch to an inch and a half. Additional amounts today will be up to another three quarters of an inch. Also, the snowpack will continue to melt. The runoff and snowmelt may lead to flooding. Rivers have been rising overnight and they will continue to do so. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Minnesota, including the following areas, Southern Cook and Southern Lake. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Runoff from rainfall and continued snowmelt may cause flooding. Gauge reports so far are from three quarters of an inch to an inch and a half as of 3 am with another quarter to three quarters of inch possible today. Runoff from snowmelt will also occur. Rivers were rising and will continue to do so. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COOK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Humboldt County, Northern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-02 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Humboldt County; Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Northwestern Nye County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; Southwest Elko County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Humboldt County, Northern Elko County, Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County, Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County, Southwest Elko County and Northwestern Nye County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust is expected reducing visibility at times to around 1 mile.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 05:24:00 Expires: 2022-05-02 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves between of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Northwest to eastern beaches of Puerto Rico, including Culebra and across all the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Coastal York, Knox, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will continue to rapidly warm through this morning and therefore the threat has ended.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Chinati Mountains, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Chinati Mountains; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Loving; Marfa Plateau; Reeves County Plains; Ward; Winkler RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR THE GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS, SACRAMENTO FOOTHILLS, CHAVEZ AND EDDY COUNTY PLAINS, AND MOST OF CULBERSON COUNTY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 11% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO SOUTH TO LOWER BREWSTER COUNTY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 11% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER * AFFECTED AREA...Loving, Winkler, Ward, Lea, Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains and Davis Mountains Foothills. * TIMING...From Monday morning through Monday evening. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent. * RFTI...4 or near critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 02:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to between 45 and 55 mph expected. Winds will be strongest near Gaviota and Refugio. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadway impacted by the gusty winds include Highways 101 and 154. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional sundowner winds are expected Sunday night and Monday night which may require additional wind advisories.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for South Central Elko County, White Pine County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-02 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: South Central Elko County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County and South Central Elko County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust is a possibility as well, reducing visibility.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Culberson County, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Eastern Culberson County; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR THE GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS, SACRAMENTO FOOTHILLS, CHAVEZ AND EDDY COUNTY PLAINS, AND MOST OF CULBERSON COUNTY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 11% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO SOUTH TO LOWER BREWSTER COUNTY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 11% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER * AFFECTED AREA...Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County. * TIMING...Warning...From 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ this afternoon to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ this evening. Watch...From Monday evening through Monday evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 6 percent. * RFTI...4 or near critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
CULBERSON COUNTY, TX

