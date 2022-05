The New York Yankees have been dominating at the Major League level, picking up another blowout win on Friday over the Kansas City Royals. Piecing together eight consecutive wins, the offense has finally picked up the pace, matching the quality of their pitching to open the year. Hosting the 2nd best record in baseball, just behind the New York Mets, the Yankees should be extremely excited about their potential, and that’s not even concerning their top prospect.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO