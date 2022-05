Just because you don’t hear your name called during the NFL draft doesn’t mean your NFL aspirations are cooked. As soon as the draft ended, every team began signing numerous undrafted players as rookie free agents. For most, this will be the extent of their NFL careers as they won’t survive training camp or even OTAs. Still, the fact that a team want to take a flyer on you is a badge of honor you can treasure forever.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO