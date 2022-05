The most successful video game today is a dystopia. The problem is not with society or capitalism, but we're building a monster and finding it fun. That is the problem. We need to talk about what utopia we want to build. It involves taking responsibility and elevating ourselves. From a higher place, we can see things better. And realize that all of this is being created by us, or at least accepted by us.

