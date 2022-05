WrestleMania Backlash is slated to take place at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island on May 8. As the first major WWE event since WrestleMania 38, the card features quite a bit of fallout from the two-night event along with The Bloodline's attempt to further dominate the rest of the company by unifying yet another championship in the tag titles. BetOnline released new betting odds for the event this week, predicting the result of all six matches that are already announced.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO