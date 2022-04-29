ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Echoes of 2006: Jazz Fest returns to New Orleans for 2022

By The Associated Press
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW ORLEANS — Once silenced by the pandemic, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival opens Friday for the first time in three years — a long awaited 2022 revival that holds echoes of 2006 when the annual celebration of music and culture went on even after Hurricane...

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Albert Ayler made sublime music. The world was not ready

A tenor saxophone hops over an interval like it's a turnstile. And for a moment, the energy alight from two hours of hard-blown, soul-cleansing music seems on the edge of redoubling its power. But fingers fly over piano keys to settle on floating blocks of sound — restless, yet slow, like a train chugging up a hill. The saxophone responds in kind, not so much dancing or dragging around the melody, but reshaping its purpose: resilient, beautiful, final. "Music is the healing force of the universe," a voice intones with deep vibrato, as sax, piano, upright bass and skittering drums undulate, seemingly in perfect waveform with the vibration. The stately theme, one that's been echoed by several musicians over many decades, exalts not its creators but creation.
MUSIC
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

How Dave's Lesbian Bar builds queer community in New York

In my neighborhood of Astoria in Queens, N.Y., there's a Dave's for almost everything, from Dave's Shoes to Dave's Cabinets. It's a brand that camouflages itself into any local landscape — reliable but nearly invisible. And for the past few years, there's been a new Dave in town: Dave's Lesbian Bar, a pop-up event series that I've been involved with as a volunteer and a worker.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

On 'Palomino,' Miranda Lambert wants to be wild and free

Few symbols evoke the feeling of freedom better than the wild horse, a symbol baked into American mythology, particularly that of the American west. It's appropriate, then, that Miranda Lambert, whose Texas roots run deep, would title her new album Palomino: Her eighth solo LP, the album comprises 15 tracks about breaking free, whether running from something that no longer serves her or speeding toward something that does.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Society
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

'Dreams do still come true' in a new novel by Dolly Parton and James Patterson

DOLLY PARTON: (Singing) Run, run, run, run, run. Run, run, run, run, run. Run, run, run, run, run. Come on. MARTIN: Dolly wrote the songs while she was writing a book called "Run, Rose, Run" with famed author James Patterson. It's about an aspiring country singer, AnnieLee, trying to shake a dark past and make it big in music. AnnieLee gets help from a mega country star named Ruthanna, who wears wigs and fake nails and has charisma that won't quit. The parallel was hard to miss.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

The nouveau swing of Donald Harrison Jr., Big Chief and NEA Jazz Master

"This music that we call jazz is one of the greatest achievements in the history of mankind," declares Donald Harrison, Jr., with the air of someone who knows. To be sure, Harrison is hardly an objective source on the matter, as an alto saxophonist and bandleader with a lifelong connection to the culture of New Orleans, where he's also known as Big Chief of the Congo Square tribe. His commitment to cultural preservation recently earned him the 2022 A.B. Spellman NEA Jazz Masters Fellowship for Jazz Advocacy — a prestigious title for the work he does every day as a matter of course.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Rolling Stone

Billy Woods’ ‘Sauvage’ Evokes the Unease of Living in 2022 New York

Click here to read the full article. D.C. born, New York-based underground rapper billy woods specializes in music about poor city dwellers, sadistic police, and conniving landlords. Woods, who prefers his name to be all lowercase and his face never shown, raps like he’s omnipresent, watching an unlivable society from the sky; his music vividly evokes the moral confusion and feeling of living in a police state that New Yorkers now have. Half of the acclaimed duo Armand Hammer, woods released an excellent solo record, Aethiopes, earlier this month. “Sauvages,” a standout track, features Detroit rapper Boldy James and Gabe ‘Nandez...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Quint Davis
The Guardian

Oumou Sangaré: Timbuktu review – sweet and tender sorrows

One of the most compelling aspects of Malian superstar Oumou Sangaré’s music has been the interplay of her hard-hitting subjects – forced marriage, war – and her sinuous, easygoing tunes. Her authoritative voice is often offset by an all-female chorus, supplying the solidarity her songs invoke. But Sangaré’s range encompasses tenderness and suffering too, rarely more so than on this hugely accessible record that reaches across borders in subtle but inveigling ways. West Africa birthed the lope of the blues – see Sarama, a song discouraging jealousy – but there are resonances here, too, of many different folk-fingerpicking techniques, and lush effects applied to the guitars, koras and kamele ngoni.
MUSIC
The Guardian

‘It’s like one continuous song pours out of him’: meet the shaman-like artist-musician Lonnie Holley

In his elaborately discursive way, Lonnie Holley is telling me about the first time he set foot on Orford Ness, a 10-mile-long shingle spit on the Suffolk coast earlier this year. Now a protected nature reserve, it is an austere, windblown landscape of deserted roads and the shells of military buildings, the residue of its former use as a military testing site during the first and second world wars.
MUSIC
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy