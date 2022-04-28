ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane Brown Opens Up About Life on Tour as a New Father of Two (Exclusive)

Cover picture for the articleKane Brown is on the road again, playing for fans and traveling the country as part of his Blessed and Free Tour, and the country music superstar tells ET that it "feels amazing" to be touring once more. Brown invited ET's Cassie DiLaura inside his home away from home,...

Kane Brown Goes Back to His Roots

Today, country singer Kane Brown is one of the biggest names in popular music. He’s earned multiple platinum record certifications, millions of fans, and more accolades than could fit in a 10-gallon cowboy hat. One might presume, therefore, that Brown is on top of the world and in need of nothing else, nor anyone’s help. But that’s as far from the truth as could be. Instead, Brown keeps a level head. He likes hanging out with friends at lake houses and admiring classic cars. Every morning at home when he comes downstairs to see his family, he makes sure to tell his wife that she’s “Superwoman.” Humility, sincerity, appreciation—these are the traits of an artist who will assuredly have a lasting, even multi-decade career. They are also the ingredients that comprise Brown’s career to date. For the standout songwriter and performer, life initially began tumultuous and precarious—as a kid, his family spent time homeless. Now, though, Brown, who is currently at work on his third solo LP, is as sought-after as it gets.
Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Exclusive: Carly Pearce reacts to losing to Carrie Underwood at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde sadly missed out on the best Collaborative Video of the Year award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday night. Carly and Ashley were nominated for their duet, Never Wanted To Be That Girl, but were beaten by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood who scooped the prize for their song, If I Didn't Love You – and Carly had the perfect response to missing out on the accolade.
Garth Brooks Reveals Heartbreak After 2021 Nashville Concert Was Ruined by Storm

Garth Brooks hits Nashville, Tennessee, this weekend with a two-night stand at Nissan Stadium, Music City's largest venue that typically hosts the Tennessee Titans. However, Brooks'latest large-scale country music capital show was supposed to go down back on July 31, 2021. However, just minutes into the opening performance (a Grand Ole Opry showcase), thunderstorms forced a sudden cancellation. This sent a crowd of an estimated 70,400 — as well as stadium and performance personnel — back out into Nashville as heavy rains poured down. Some sheltered in the stadium and nearby buildings, but this also came amidst continued COVID-19 fears.
Jason Aldean Speaks on Having Morgan Wallen’s Back When ‘Everybody Else Was Beating Up on Him’

Sometimes we all need some support. Even country music stars. That’s basically how Jason Aldean put it while talking about Morgan Wallen and his past. Of course, it wasn’t long ago when Wallen went through his own trials. While sponsors, radio stations, and even his booking agency dropped him, not everyone left. Aldean and other artists were apparently right behind him the whole time.
Lola Kirke Embraces Nashville and Records the Eighties Country Album of Her Dreams

Click here to read the full article. When she was an infant, Lola Kirke had a nurse who would sing Patsy Cline’s “Crazy” to her as a soothing gesture. She would later encounter the song in a new way in Jumpin’ Jim’s Ukulele Country music book, which she received as a teenager learning to play the ukulele. “It was my first instrument, because I’m a white girl who grew up in the mid-2000s — we all got ukuleles,” Kirke jokes during a Zoom call with Rolling Stone. The singer-actress, who’s starred in Mozart in the Jungle and Gone Girl, is currently in...
Lil Jon Reveals the Origins of His New HGTV Design Show (Exclusive)

Lil Jon is going from producing popular hip-hop songs to something closer to home -- house renovations! The rapper recently sat down with ET's Rachel Smith to share the situation that resulted in his love of design and how his new HGTV show, Lil Jon Wants to Do What?, came about.
Watch Cardi B and Jimmie Allen Perform Country-Style Rendition of 'Money' in Surprise Duet (Exclusive)

Cardi B is already one of the best rappers in the game -- but a little honky-tonk may be in her future!. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper traded in her Balenciagas for a pair of cowboy boots and a rhinestone-studded cowboy hat for the latest episode of her Cardi Tries __ series on Messenger. The 29-year-old GRAMMY winner is joined by country crooner Jimmie Allen, who does his darndest to get her comfy on all things country.
Country Music Hall Of Fame Announces The Judds’ Induction Ceremony Will Move Forward Tomorrow As Planned

The Judds will still be inducted to the Country Music Hall of Fame tomorrow after the tragic death today of the duo’s matriarch, country music icon Naomi Judd. That’s the message from the Hall of Fame, who announced late this evening that in accordance with the family’s wishes, the legendary duo’s induction will move forward tomorrow as planned. And Wynonna still plans to be there too.
