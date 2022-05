The Dallas Cowboys have nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Let’s take a look where they select. After getting booted early from the playoffs yet again, this probably hasn’t been the offseason that the Dallas Cowboys imagined. Jerry Jones and the front office for America’s Team traded wide receiver Amari Cooper to Cleveland, lost both La’el Collins and Connor Williams and free agency, and now have several holes that need to be filled in the 2022 NFL Draft.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO