Click here to read the full article. “Hollywood is the ultimate dream factory … and I need dreams as much as the next man,” says Mr Molesley (Kevin Doyle) in Downton Abbey: A New Era. It’s a line that sums up the mission of the TV series’ second cinematic outing: to continue the “dream factory” tradition. And so the wishes of many a familiar character are granted over the course of two hours — along with plenty of drama. Written and co-produced by creator Julian Fellowes and directed by Simon Curtis (My Week with Marilyn), the sequel opens in 1928, with...

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO