ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Harry Styles, Northland Lead Australia’s Charts

By Lars Brandle
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Harry Styles ’ “As It Was” (via Columbia/Sony) returns to No. 1 on Australia’s singles chart while Northland leads a homegrown 1-2 on the national albums survey with Obsidian .

After two weeks in the runner-up spot, Styles’ latest hit bounces back to the summit of the ARIA Singles Chart , for the week of May 2, 2022, thanks in part to his well-received headline performance at Coachella in California. The Coachella effect also pushes Styles’ 2020 single “Watermelon Sugar” 37-25 on the latest survey.

“As It Was” is the first release from the English pop singer’s third album, Harry’s House , due out May 20.

Earlier in the week, Styles’ 2023 stadium run of Australia added new dates for Sydney and Melbourne due to “unprecedented demand,” according to Live Nation, which is producing the Australasian Love On Tour leg .

The highest debut this week belongs to ARIA Award-wining Sydney singer and rapper The Kid Laroi , whose “Thousand Miles” (Columbia/Sony) starts at No. 4 . It’s Laroi’s fifth Top Ten entry on the ARIA Singles Chart, and his first to impact the top tier since “Not Sober” hit No. 8 in August 2021.

The Kid (real name Charlton Howard) is up for four trophies at the 2022 APRA Music Awards next Tuesday (May 3) in Melbourne, ahead of an arena tour of his homeland, kicking off May 26 at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

There’s a new champion on the ARIA Albums Chart in the form of Northlane, the Sydney metalcore band, whose sixth album Obsidian (Believe/RKT) debuts at the summit.

Independently released and self-produced, Obsidian is the band’s second leader after Node , from 2015, and the followup to Alien , which reached No. 3 on the national tally in 2019 and went on to win for best hard rock or heavy metal album at the ARIA Awards.

New at No. 2 is FutureNever (BMG/ADA), the critically-lauded new solo album from former Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns . It’s the Novocastrian’s second solo album , after 2015’s Talk , which also hit No. 2 on the ARIA Chart.

FutureNever manages its lofty chart debut on digital sales and streams only, with physical releases to follow.

Meanwhile, Melbourne nu-metal act Ocean Grove lands a third Top 10 entry with Up In The Air Forever (UNFD/Orchard), new at No. 8, while Pusha T just misses out on the top flight with It’s Almost Dry (Universal). The U.S. rapper’s fourth studio album starts at No. 11, the same peak position of its predecessor, 2018’s Daytona .

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Harry Styles says it’s “outdated” to ask him to label his sexuality

Harry Styles has discussed his sexuality in a new interview, saying it’s “outdated” to have to put a label on it. Styles’ sexuality has been a big talking point for fans, and around the release of his self-titled debut album in 2017, he somewhat evasively addressed the rumours for the first time, saying he “never felt the need” to label his sexuality.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Watch Angel Olsen Cover Harry Styles’ New Song “Boyfriends”

Harry Styles’ song “Boyfriends” is technically not released, but he did debut it live at Coachella, and it will be featured on Styles’ forthcoming album Harry’s House, which is out May 20. Anyway, Angel Olsen has shared her appreciation for “Boyfriends” by posting an acoustic cover on TikTok. “This new Harry song is a beauty (debuted at Coachella),” she captioned. Olsen, meanwhile, is preparing to release her new album, Big Time, on June 3. Watch Olsen’s “Boyfriends” cover below.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022, Day One: Harry Styles Proclaims ‘Men Are Trash’ With Help From Shania Twain and More

Click here to read the full article. After two years of Covid-related cancellations, the world’s most famous music festival is back in full force. As Coachella goes, so goes the rest of the live music business. And Coachella’s first day on Friday was a clear statement: Hundreds of thousands of (overwhelmingly maskless) festival-goers returning to the desert showed that the world’s largest stages won’t stay restrained any longer. Here’s a roundup of what stood out most as we took in the fest’s first day, from knockout performances to fashion trends and the parking lot from hell. Harry Styles Welcomes Coachella —...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Billboard

Las Villa Experiment With Bachata in New Single ‘La Carta’: Watch the Video

Click here to read the full article. Las Villa, who have dipped their toes in trap, perreo, and pop, are now experimenting with bachata in their new single “La Carta,” premiering exclusively on Billboard Thursday (April 28). The Colombian-born duo, comprised of twins Laura and Lucia, present their new single composed by themselves alongside Vibarco, La Pardo, and Casta (who also produced the track). “La Carta” fuses traditional bachata rhythms with edgy urbano beats, and tells the story of a letter where an ex-partner claims they have changed, but Las Villa believes not for the best. “Now I see you using Balenciaga...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Elvis Presley Shocker: John Lennon Not Fan of THIS King of Rock and Roll’s Song

Elvis Presley received hate comments from John Lennon due to one of his songs' lyrics and beat, but a single proved to The Beatles' member that everyone else could love him. Throughout Presley's active years as a musician, he managed to break and create several records that made him outshine other singers. Some of these were Most Hit Singles On US Chart, Most Weeks On UK Singles Chart, Most US No. 1 Albums By A Male Solo Artist, Most RIAA Certificates Held By A Single Artist, and Most Fan Clubs, to name a few.
MUSIC
Variety

Openly Gay ‘Bridgerton’ Star Golda Rosheuvel Was Told by a Lesbian Director to Stay in the Closet

Click here to read the full article. When openly gay “Bridgerton” star Golda Rosheuvel —who plays the wigtastic gossip-loving Queen Charlotte on the Netflix series — was starting her acting career, she was told by a lesbian director that she should stay in the closet. “We were talking about being out and proud and representation and whether I should say I was gay in interviews,” Rosheuvel tells me on this week’s episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast. “And it was an absolute no: ‘You absolutely shouldn’t do that. It could or it would ruin your career as an actor.’ I...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Daniel Johns
Person
Jack Harlow
StyleCaster

Sofia Richie Just Got Engaged Weeks After Scott Disick’s Other Ex Kourtney Got Married

Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity engagements of 2022 include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Josh Duhamel and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year, and we can’t wait to see these weddings. Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2022 come after a year of star-studded engagements the year before from famous couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker; Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; and Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Kardashian and Barker, who started dating in December 2020, announced their engagement in October 2021 with...
NFL
Billboard

All the Latin Tours Announced for 2022 (Updating)

Click here to read the full article. Injecting a much-needed boost of confidence in the live market — which has been significantly impacted by the pandemic-imposed shutdowns — many artists began to hit the road in 2021, including Karol G, Grupo Firme, Banda MS, Christian Nodal and Maluma, who became the first artist to announce a major arena tour post-quarantine. The global coronavirus pandemic is still an ongoing health crisis, but Latin acts are looking to jumpstart the live industry with sporadic tour dates across the country. With the live industry re-opening, many more artists have announced their treks for 2022,...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Hot Chili Peppers#Charts#Columbia#Sony#English#Live Nation#Aria Award#Kid
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Harry Styles Unveils Track List for ‘Harry’s House’

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles finally revealed the full track listing for his eagerly anticipated third album, Harry’s House, and it did not disappoint. The singer posted the 13-track rundown on Thursday night (April 29) in the form of a classic album jacket, with the songs split into two sides. Side A kicks off with “Music For a Sushi Restaurant,” followed by “Late Night Talking,” “Grapejuice,” first single “As It Was,” “Daylight,” “Little Freak” and “Matilda.” Side B keeps the party going with “Cinema,” before moving on to “Daydreaming,” “Keep Driving,” “Satellite,” “Boyfriends” and “Love Of My...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
World
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Lizzo Talks Performing at Coachella With Harry Styles: ‘That’s My Guy’

Click here to read the full article. The music world’s beloved “Hizzo” is alive and well, as Lizzo recently joined Harry Styles for his headlining set at Coachella Weekend 2 on Friday (April 22), where the duo performed One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful” and Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.” Lizzo recently sat down with Audacy’s Kevan Kenney, where she discussed taking the desert’s main stage with her superstar pal. “Well, first Harry was going to do a Tupac hologram, and I was like, ‘I don’t know, I feel like somebody already did that,’” she joked of Styles’ set and how their collaboration came...
MUSIC
Billboard

ENHYPEN Sings Hits by Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, BTS, SEVENTEEN & More: Watch

Click here to read the full article. ENHYPEN is putting its members music skills to the test. The K-pop stars appeared on the latest episode of Elle‘s Song Association, published on Thursday (April 28), and per the game rules, was given a series of words and was then tasked with singing a song with the given word in 10 seconds or less. The first word, “Polaroid,” was an easy one for members Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Ni-ki get straight out of the gate, and they launched into their viral TikTok hit “Polaroid Love” with just one second to...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Morgan Wallen’s Post-Racist Slur Rehab Continues With Billboard Music Awards Slot

Click here to read the full article. Morgan Wallen, who just over a year ago was captured on video using a racist slur, will make his second major awards show appearance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. The country artist was among the latest crop of artists added to this year’s show, along with Silk Sonic, Florence and the Machine, and Maxwell. Other previously announced performers include Megan Thee Stallion, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Burna Boy. Wallen’s BBMAs slot will come just a couple of months after the country music industry welcomed him back with open arms at the Academy...
MUSIC
Billboard

JNR Choi and Sam Tompkins’ ‘Moon’ Rises to No. 1 on Rhythmic & Rap Airplay Charts

Click here to read the full article. JNR Choi and Sam Tompkins’ viral hit “To the Moon!” simultaneously lands atop two Billboard radio charts, as the single advances to No. 1 on both the Rhythmic Airplay and Rap Airplay lists dated April 30. The ascensions mark the newest saga of a song translating from TikTok to success on mainstream radio. The track jumps from No. 4 on Rhythmic Airplay after an 18% surge in plays to become the most played song at U.S. monitored rhythmic radio stations in the week ending April 24, according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data. On Rap...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy