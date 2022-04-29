ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Under the Banner of Heaven struggles to be as compelling as the book it's based on

Creator Dustin Lance Black's seven-part FX limited series for Hulu is a true-crime show that is bogged down by sluggish pacing, says Saloni Gajjar. "Jon Krakauer’s 2003 book Under The Banner Of Heaven is a shocking read, one that begins with the gruesome real-life murders of Brenda Lafferty and her 15-month-old...

