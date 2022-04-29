ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers host the Braves on 3-game home losing streak

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Atlanta Braves (9-11, fourth in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (6-13, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Rangers: Garrett Richards (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -145, Rangers +125; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers play the Atlanta Braves looking to stop a three-game home slide.

Texas is 6-13 overall and 2-8 at home. The Rangers have a 5-1 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Atlanta has gone 6-7 at home and 9-11 overall. The Braves are 3-8 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia has four doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI for the Rangers. Mitch Garver is 5-for-33 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with six home runs while slugging .506. Travis d’Arnaud is 11-for-31 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .207 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Braves: 4-6, .229 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Spencer Patton: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jon Gray: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Sborz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

