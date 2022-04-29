ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellen DeGeneres taped her final The Ellen DeGeneres Show one month before its airdate

Primetimer
Primetimer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Today we taped the final episode of The Ellen Show which airs on May 26th," DeGeneres tweeted Thursday night. "When we started...

www.primetimer.com

Decider.com

When is Ellen DeGeneres’ Last Show? Everything to Know

It’s truly the end of an era. After 19 seasons, Ellen DeGeneres is officially saying goodbye to hosting her 60+ Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk series The Ellen DeGeneres Show. This should come as no surprise, since she announced that her 19th season would be her last almost a year ago, but now that DeGeneres’ time as the dancing and giving host we’ve watched for years is swiftly nearing its end, more and more people are wondering when the last episode of The Ellen Show will actually air.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Down In Tears As She Reflects On 25th Anniversary Of Coming Out: Watch

As Ellen DeGeneres wraps up the last remaining episodes of her talk show, she celebrated the 25th anniversary of her coming out. During Thursday’s (April 28) The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the LGBTQ+ icon broke down in tears after she showed a video of the coming out moment, telling the audience that she was tearing up because she recalled the impact she made all those years ago.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

What happened when Ellen DeGeneres came out in TIME magazine 25 years ago

For many Americans, it remains one of the most memorable magazine covers they have seen in their lives.Twenty-five years ago, on 14 April 1997, comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres appeared on the cover of TIME magazine, dressed in black in front of a white background, under the words: “Yep, I’m Gay”. “Ellen opened the closet door... for other out performers to live their lives openly and honestly,” former Gay Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) president and Tempe mayor Neil Giuliano told PinkNews. “We know that with this kind of visibility comes understanding and acceptance.”At the time, DeGeneres was...
CELEBRITIES
Ellen Degeneres
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Sasha Obama Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of This Famous Actor

After the former First Lady spilled that both her daughters have boyfriends, the 20-year-old has been seen hanging out with the son of a very familiar face. If you were still in denial that Malia and Sasha Obama are grown women living their best young lives, their mom recently reminded us all.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
People

Alec Baldwin Shares 'Why' He and Wife Hilaria Keep Having More Kids: 'The Ultimate Journey'

Alec Baldwin loves being a father. On Instagram Thursday, the 64-year-old actor opened up about why he and wife Hilaria Baldwin keep having more kids. The couple are parents of six – daughters María Lucía Victoria, 13 months, and Carmen Gabriela, 8, and four sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3½, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 18 months.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CinemaBlend

Former Dancing With The Stars Host Brooke Burke Calls Tyra Banks Out For Being A 'Diva' On Set

In the last 30 years of her career, Tyra Banks has done it all: supermodeling, acting, producing, a stint of her own daytime talk show. And lately, she’s been taking on host duties for Dancing With The Stars for the past two seasons. The new gig resulted in a number of criticisms leveled against her, though, particularly about the 48-year-old’s jaw-dropping fashion choices, big entrances on stage, and frequent on-air flubs. To add to the heat thrown Banks’ way, former DWTS host Brooke Burke called her out for being a “diva” on set.
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Al Roker and wife Deborah Robert in disbelief over son Nick

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts' son, Nick, is growing up so fast and his parents can't help but marvel at his transformation. The Today show weatherman and ABC journalist are proud parents and regularly rave about their offspring on social media. Earlier this year it was Nick who was the...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
29K+
Followers
22K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

