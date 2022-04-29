Ellen DeGeneres taped her final The Ellen DeGeneres Show one month before its airdate

It’s truly the end of an era. After 19 seasons, Ellen DeGeneres is officially saying goodbye to hosting her 60+ Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk series The Ellen DeGeneres Show. This should come as no surprise, since she announced that her 19th season would be her last almost a year ago, but now that DeGeneres’ time as the dancing and giving host we’ve watched for years is swiftly nearing its end, more and more people are wondering when the last episode of The Ellen Show will actually air.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO