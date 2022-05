Over its first two episodes, the New Orleans season of The Real World Homecoming has been a tale of competing vibes. Nostalgia has taken the front seat, as we've been re-introduced to the cast we first met as as twentysomethings. There's also been the dishy rubbernecking of long-simmering bad blood between Julie and her ex-housemates, in particular Melissa and Danny. Episode two introduced the thoughtful, reflective, and deeply complicated story of Danny, whose boyfriend Paul at the time of the original Real World: New Orleans was in the military and bound by Don't Ask, Don't Tell strictures, a story that's been re-contextualized with the passage of time, and Danny admitting what a crushing weight it all was on him.

