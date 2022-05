The new faces in town posed at a podium in front of the local media, each holding their respective new jerseys, and smiled wide for the camera. The same song and dance plays out every year after the NFL Draft, with reporters taking photos and spreading them out on social media for wide-eyes fans. But rarely can fans of any team, let alone of these long downtrodden New York Jets, envision those jerseys hanging in the proverbial rafters a few decades from now.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO