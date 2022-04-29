Recalling TNT's "We Know Drama" slogan as it and TBS exit producing new scripted series

With the final two episodes of The Way Down: God, Greed & The Cult of Gwen Shamblin dropping today, Deadline reports HBO Max is planning to turn the Gwen Shamblin Lara story into a limited series with The Act co-creator Michelle Dean serving as showrunner. The Way Down executive producers Chrissy Teigen and Ross Dinerstein will also executive produce the scripted series. Shamblin Lara died in a plane crash last May, which resulted in The Way Down adding two episodes exploring the aftermath of her death. According to Deadline, "the team are also in talks with high-profile actors to play Shamblin Lara, a charismatic figure with a carefully curated image who was accused of emotional, psychological, and physical abuse, and exploitation for the church’s alleged cult-like practices."
