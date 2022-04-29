ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry Winkler looks back at his past roles and says of Barry Season 3: "This season is the most intense serial comedy I have ever done in my entire career"

Primetimer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Even though Winkler has had a long TV and movie career, he thought Happy Days would result in him being typecast forever as The Fonz. When Winkler was recruited by Barry creators Bill Hader and Alec Berg to audition, they pushed him to dig...

SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
theplaylist.net

‘Jackie Brown’: Quentin Tarantino Says The Version Without Reviving Careers Would Have Starred Angela Bassett & Robert De Niro

In writer/director Quentin Tarantino’s career, the filmmaker has really only handled one major adaptation with “Jackie Brown.” That1997 film was adapted from the novel “Rum Punch” by Elmore Leonard, the same author that wrote the string of books that the show “Justified” is based on (Tarantino in talks to direct episodes for its new incarnation). “Jackie Brown” is considered one of the filmmaker’s more patient and mature outings. His rock-star status at the time allowed Tarantino to hire actors that weren’t huge box office draws and revive the careers of Pam Grier and Robert Forester.
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
Outsider.com

‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star Cindy Williams Recalls Hilarious Ron Howard Road Trip Story

Actress Cindy Williams of Laverne & Shirley fame actually did have some interactions with fellow actor Ron Howard. Sure, they crossed paths on Howard’s show Happy Days. After all, Williams and her on-screen partner Penny Marshall started their act as Shirley Feeney and Laverne DeFazio on the other sitcom. There was a time, though, when Williams and Howard were together for some work.
Deadline

‘The Old Man’: FX Sets June Premiere Date For Jeff Bridges Series

Click here to read the full article. A new FX drama is returning Jeff Bridges to action for a seven-episode season that begins on Thursday, June 17 at 10 PM ET/PT on FX, with streaming available the next day on Hulu. FX’s The Old Man will premiere with the first two episodes of its seven-episode season. The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on “Dan Chase” (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA...
TheWrap

Jerry Seinfeld Remembers Liz Sheridan as ‘The Sweetest, Nicest TV Mom a Son Could Wish For’

Jerry Seinfeld paid tribute to actress Liz Sheridan, who played his mother on his NBC sitcom “Seinfeld,” after learning of her death on Friday. “Liz was always the sweetest, nicest TV mom a son could wish for. Every time she came on our show it was the coziest feeling for me. So lucky to have known her,” he wrote, along with a photo of them from the set of the hit ’90s series.
Primetimer

Elisabeth Moss discusses being a Scientologist

In a New Yorker profile timed for the release of Apple TV+'s Shining Girls, interviewer Michael Schulman asked Moss was asked about her controversial religion. “I don’t want to come off as being cagey,” she said. “If you and I met, just hanging out as friends, I’m, like, an open book about it.” But, she added, “I don’t want people to be distracted by something when they’re watching me. I want them to be seeing the character. I feel like, when actors reveal too much of their lives, I’m sometimes watching something and I’m going, Oh, I know that she just broke up with that person, or, I know that she loves to do hot yoga, or whatever it is.” Schulman responded that people are already distracted by it. Smiling, she replied: “People can obviously hold in their mind whatever they want to, and I can’t control that. If it’s not that, it’s going to be something else....It’s not really a closed-off religion. It’s a place that is very open to, like, welcoming in somebody who wants to learn more about it. I think that’s the thing that is probably the most misunderstood.” Asked how Scientology has helped her as she grew up, Moss said: “Communication is something that I obviously use so much, not only in my job but in my interpersonal relationships as well. That is probably one of the No. 1 basic things that I grew up learning and grew up using and use every day: the power of just being able to listen to somebody, of making somebody feel heard, of not belittling them for what they think or believe, even if you think it’s wrong." Moss also cleared up a story in which she was reported to have walked out of the 2017 Television Critics Association Awards when ex-Scientologist Leah Remini won an award for Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. "I went to the bathroom,” Moss said. “I wish it was more exciting than that.”
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
Deadline

‘Lucy And Desi’ Director Amy Poehler On Finding The “Human Story” Behind TV Legends – Contenders TV: Docs + Unscripted

Click here to read the full article. I Love Lucy premiered on CBS more than 70 years ago, but time hasn’t diminished its appeal. The show starring real-life couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz is still consistently ranked among the greatest sitcoms of all time. The Amazon Prime Video documentary Lucy and Desi, directed by Amy Poehler – a comedy great herself – explores the relationship between the pair who would rewrite television history. Contenders TV Docs + Unscripted — Deadline’s Complete Coverage “We had the unusual job of, in this doc, actually dealing with people who are very famous and very well-known...
TVLine

Alicia Vikander Plays an Actress Playing Criminal 'Vampire' Irma Vep in HBO Thriller — Get Premiere Date

Click here to read the full article. Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander plays an actress who gets a bit lost in her latest role in HBO‘s upcoming crime thriller Irma Vep, which is set for a Monday, June 6 at 9/8c premiere. Created, written and directed by Olivier Assayas, based on his 1996 film of the same name (which starred Maggie Cheung), the HBO/A24 co-production stars Vikander (The Danish Girl) as Mira, an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, who comes to France to star as (anagram alert!) Irma Vep in a remake of the circa 1915...
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress in a Comedy Series – Quinta Brunson Could the Prom Queen of the Television Academy

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
Page Six

Alex Borstein calls working on ‘Family Guy’ a ‘freaking gift’

Alex Borstein knows how lucky she is to be a part of “Family Guy.” “It’s a gift. It’s a freaking gift,” the actress, 51, told Page Six exclusively at the Broadway opening of “Mr. Saturday Night” Wednesday. “And I’m never not aware of how lucky I am.” Borstein has voiced family matriarch Lois Griffin since the cartoon series began in 1999 and has even won an Emmy for her work on it. “It’s a creative endeavor that I still really like,” she continued. “It makes me laugh. I love the people. You create these little families on these things that you work on.” Borstein...
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
TVLine

Pete Davidson to Play 'Heightened' Version of Himself in Curb-Esque Comedy Series at Peacock

Click here to read the full article. Pete Davidson is taking a page from Larry David’s TV playbook. The Saturday Night Live vet is set to play a “heightened, fictionalized’ version of himself in Bupkis, a new comedy series at Peacock, TVLine has confirmed. The Curb Your Enthusiasm-esque half-hour project — written and exec produced by Davidson (alongside his SNL boss Lorne Michaels) —  “will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known,” per Peacock. “Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and...
