Boris Becker first soared to fame with his athletic dives around the lawns of Wimbledon. Thirty seven years on, and less than ten miles away, he came crashing down to earth. Friday’s sentencing at Southwark was the culmination of a fall a long time in the making, one that has its roots in the events that took place on the Centre Court in 1985.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO